Friday, 20 November, 2020, 12:20 PM
Engineer gets 7-yr jail for offensive video on RU female student

Published : Friday, 20 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

RAJSHAHI, Nov 19: A court on Thursday sentenced an engineer to seven years rigorous imprisonment on charges of making obscene video footage on a female student of Rajshahi University (RU) around five years back.
The court also fined him TK one lakh, in default to suffer two months more behind the bar.
The convict is Partha Protim Ghosh, 30, son of late Probir Kumar Ghosh of Kazla area under Motiher Police Station in Rajshahi city.
After passing from the Department of Computer Science and Engineering in Ahsanullah Science and Technology University in Dhaka Partha has been doing his job in a private company in Dhaka for the last couple of years.
Judge of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court Shah Muhammad Jakir Hassan found Partha Kumar Ghosh guilty of the charge and pronounced the verdict in his presence this noon.
The prosecution story, in brief, is that the accused had developed love affairs with the student and at one stage he made obscene video and photographs on her in 2015.
Later the convict demanded TK one lakh from her father after showing the photographs and video.
When her father refused to pay the money Partha threatened her to upload the photographs and video in social media.    -BSS


