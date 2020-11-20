Mickey Arthur replaces Gibbs for LPL commentary



Sri Lanka's Head Coach Mickey Arthur will replace Herschelle Gibbs as a TV commentator in the Lanka Premier League (LPL), it is learnt here.Gibbs, who arrived in Sri Lanka from Johannesburg (via Doha) on Wednesday was originally scheduled to join the commentary panel but according to his own words- "Been an interesting day or two but so grateful to be head coach ofColombo Kings"."Mickey Arthur is a good commentator and he has been on this seat earlier also", one of the top sources, said. Arthur, then was contacted with the Pakistan Cricket BoardArthur also did radio commentary in the past; it is learnt here.The revised six-member panel includes (1) Mike Haysman (from Australia), (2) Aamer Sohail (Pakistan), (3) Mickey Arthur (South Africa), (4) Roshan Abeysinghe and (5) Russel Arnold (both Sri Lanka), and Darren Ganga (West Indies).Independent Television Network (ITN) has secured rights for the live telecast of the LPL matches. These matches can also be viewed in other Asian countries like India and Pakistan.Foreign commentators are arriving in Sri Lanka. Darren Ganga was the first to reach. These commentators will not stay in the same hotel where the teams are staying.Arthur is now in Kandy with the probable national players being trained for the South Africa tour.After five days of intense training, the boys were given off on Thursday. On Friday, a two-day practice game is organised at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.Test captain Dimuth Karunaratne's boys have wished Dinesh Chandimal, who turned 32 on Wednesday.