Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 20 November, 2020, 12:20 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 4 'militants' from Sirajganj cordoned off house surrender       
Home Sports

\'Terrorism to tourism\'

England cricket trip gives Pakistan a boost

Published : Friday, 20 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

'Terrorism to tourism'ISLAMABAD, NOV 19: The return of England's cricket team to Pakistan next year, their first visit since a deadly attack on Sri Lanka's team, is a vote of confidence in the country's improved security -- but challenges remain, analysts say.
Cricket-obsessed Pakistan spent a decade in international sporting isolation after gunmen targeted the Sri Lankan team bus in 2009 in Lahore during a Test series, killing eight people and wounding several players and officials.
The assault marked another dark chapter in Pakistan's long battle with militancy and extremism that has led to tens of thousands of deaths and ruined the country's international image.
But a years-long army clampdown has seen steady improvements in Pakistan's security situation, and several nations have softened travel advisories as a result.
"Perceptions of Pakistan need to catch up with the reality, and things have changed here a lot in the last five years," Christian Turner, the British high commissioner to Pakistan, told Britain's Sky News. "We assess a huge decrease -- an 80 percent decrease -- in security incidents since about 2015. I think Pakistan deserves credit for that."
England will play two Twenty20 internationals in Karachi on October 14 and 15 in their first visit to Pakistan since 2005.
The announcement follows Pakistan's trip to England over the summer, when they played Tests and T20s despite Britain being one of the countries worst hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
Pakistan, one of international cricket's financially poorer leading sides, thus helped spare England, one of the wealthiest, an estimated £280 million ($366 million) loss if all the ECB's scheduled matches were wiped out.
Pakistan have recently hosted Zimbabwe, the West Indies, Sri Lanka and a World XI. Several English players have also played in Pakistan's Twenty20 league. Security analyst Qamar Cheema said such events can improve Pakistan's image overseas.
"After making colossal gains against extremism and radicalisation, Pakistan wants the world to look at it as a normal country," Cheema told AFP.
"Pakistan's security environment is now conducive for international sports... the military and law enforcement agencies have done enough," he added.
But observers warn that Pakistan is not tackling the root causes of religious extremism and militancy, and armed groups retain the ability to carry out attacks, including in urban areas.
"Room for ideologically motivated individual attacks always remains," Cheema noted.
Still, officials hope major sporting events will help shift an international perception of Pakistan from "terrorism to tourism destination" -- a phrase Prime Minister Imran Khan's political party has used.
"It is a big achievement for the security apparatus of Pakistan. The more sports come to a country, the more the name of that country goes out (internationally)," security analyst Imtiaz Gul told AFP.
Last year, Islamabad introduced an electronic visa system, making it easier for visitors to come, and British Airways announced its return to Pakistan after more than a decade. Virgin Atlantic will launch flights from Britain to Pakistan in December.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
FIFA announce reforms to protect pregnant footballers
Mickey Arthur replaces Gibbs for LPL commentary
England cricket trip gives Pakistan a boost
I had virus without knowing it, admits SA coach Boucher
2nd phase of Women's Football to begin from today
Gayle, Malinga drop out of Sri Lanka T20 league
Mithun named as Gazi Group Chattogram captain
Rajshahi explains reason behind calling Saifuddin instead of Mahmudullah


Latest News
Two held with liquor in Khagrachari
4 'militants' from Sirajganj cordoned off house surrender
RAB cordons off house in in Sirajganj suspecting militant hideout
6 children among 14 killed in India road accident
Nadal overpowers Tsitsipas to reach ATP semis
Vietnam threatens to shut down Facebook over censorship requests
Prince William welcomes Princess Diana interview inquiry
AstraZeneca vaccine shows promise in elderly
Trump shifts strategy to hold power
England all-rounder Moeen Ali still yearns for Test cricket
Most Read News
Armenia-Azerbaijan war: Equation of profit and loss
Padma Bridge’s role in our economy
Country sees 30 deaths, 2,364 cases in 24 hrs
7 killed as trolley overturns in C'nawabganj
DU student rape case: Majnu gets life term
6 held in city's Mirpur on charge of gang rape
Death toll from C'nawabganj accident rises to 9
Biman suspends flights on 5 int'l routes till Dec 31
BERC can change power tariff more than once a year
Dengue joins with spike in C-19 death, infection
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft