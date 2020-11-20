I had virus without knowing it, admits SA coach Boucher

CAPE TOWN, NOV 19: South Africa head coach Mark Boucher revealed Thursday that he had been a victim of coronavirus without knowing he had contracted the disease.

Boucher was speaking ahead of limited overs series against England, which starts with the first Twenty20 international in Cape Town on November 27.

An unnamed South African player tested positive for Covid-19 when the South Africans assembled Wednesday.

He and two others, with whom the infected player had close contact, have been separated from the rest of the squad and will stay in isolation while being monitored by the team's medical staff.

According to a statement from Cricket South Africa, all three were asymptomatic.

Boucher said he sympathised with the affected players.

"Sitting alone in a room for six or seven days is very tough," said Boucher, adding that he had been fortunate to have had a mild dose of the disease.

"I didn't even know I had it," he said. "I felt a little down for one or two days. I had been throwing down to some players in the nets and felt some aches and pains."

"Covid is bigger than sport," said Boucher.

He said that in line with a call from President Cyril Ramaphosa for a period of mourning, he expected flags to be at half-mast during the first two matches in honour of victims of coronavirus and gender-based violence and it was possible that players would wear black armbands. -AFP



















