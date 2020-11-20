2nd phase of Women's Football to begin from today

Video
Published : Friday, 20 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82

The second phase of the Tricotex Women's Football League begins from today (Friday) at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur.
On the day, Begum Anwara Sporting Club will take on league leader Bashundhara Kings in the lone encounter that begins at 2.30 pm.
Bashundhara Kings currently dominate the league table maintaining an all-win run in the league with 18 points while Nasrin Sporting Club are following the leaders with 15 points from the same number of outings.
FC Uttor Bongo placed at third position with 10 points while Jamalpur Kacharipara Akadash stands at fourth position also with 10 points, both from six matches.
Meanwhile, Begum Anwara Sporting Club placed at fifth position with six points from the same number of matches while Cumilla United and Spartan MK Gallactico Sylhet FC both have one point from six outings.     -BSS


