Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 20 November, 2020, 12:20 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 4 'militants' from Sirajganj cordoned off house surrender       
Home Sports

Gayle, Malinga drop out of Sri Lanka T20 league

Published : Friday, 20 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

COLOMBO, NOV 19: Big-hitting West Indies star Chris Gayle, South Africa's Faf du Plessis and Sri Lanka's Twenty20 skipper Lasith Malinga are among the big names that have withdrawn from the Lanka Premier League tournament, officials and reports said Thursday.
Gayle, slanted to be the top attraction in the 23-match T20 league starting on November 26, told the Kandy Tuskers he was pulling out due to an injury, a source close to the team told AFP.
"Close associates" of Malinga meanwhile told local media that the veteran paceman was not match-fit.
"For the last eight months he has not had any practice and therefore he is unable to take part in the LPL without proper training," the ThePapare.com website reported, quoting an associate of the 37-year-old.
Strict quarantine restrictions meant all players for the five teams were to join a "bio-secure bubble" at a hotel in the island's south by Thursday.
Sri Lanka Cricket officials told AFP du Plessis said he had national team duties and could not play in the league.
The officials confirmed late Thursday that none of the three players had arrived at the hotel.
Health authorities have insisted on a one-week quarantine at the hotel amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Matches are also to be played at Hambantota stadium with no spectators allowed.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
FIFA announce reforms to protect pregnant footballers
Mickey Arthur replaces Gibbs for LPL commentary
England cricket trip gives Pakistan a boost
I had virus without knowing it, admits SA coach Boucher
2nd phase of Women's Football to begin from today
Gayle, Malinga drop out of Sri Lanka T20 league
Mithun named as Gazi Group Chattogram captain
Rajshahi explains reason behind calling Saifuddin instead of Mahmudullah


Latest News
Two held with liquor in Khagrachari
4 'militants' from Sirajganj cordoned off house surrender
RAB cordons off house in in Sirajganj suspecting militant hideout
6 children among 14 killed in India road accident
Nadal overpowers Tsitsipas to reach ATP semis
Vietnam threatens to shut down Facebook over censorship requests
Prince William welcomes Princess Diana interview inquiry
AstraZeneca vaccine shows promise in elderly
Trump shifts strategy to hold power
England all-rounder Moeen Ali still yearns for Test cricket
Most Read News
Armenia-Azerbaijan war: Equation of profit and loss
Padma Bridge’s role in our economy
Country sees 30 deaths, 2,364 cases in 24 hrs
7 killed as trolley overturns in C'nawabganj
DU student rape case: Majnu gets life term
6 held in city's Mirpur on charge of gang rape
Death toll from C'nawabganj accident rises to 9
Biman suspends flights on 5 int'l routes till Dec 31
BERC can change power tariff more than once a year
Dengue joins with spike in C-19 death, infection
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft