

Mithun named as Gazi Group Chattogram captain

Gazi Group Chattogram recruited Mustafizur Rahman as their Grade A player but kept faith on Mithun as captain.

"He has no experience to lead the side but we have kept faith in him as our captain. We hope he will lead the side by example," Chattogram coach Salahuddin said.

Fortune Barishal was the first team to name their captain when they appointed Tamim Iqbal to lead the side.

Gemcon Khulna then gave the captaincy responsibility to Mahmudullah Riyad instead of Shakib Al Hasan who is coming back to cricket after his ICC-imposed ban being lifted.

Minister Group Rajshahi named youngster Nazmul Hossain Shanto as their captain.

Beximco Dhaka though is yet to make any formal announcement, it is learnt they had already appointed Mushfiqur Rahim as their captain. -BSS











Gazi Group Chattogram appointed Mohammad Mithun as their captain despite his lack of experience to lead any side in any format of cricket.Gazi Group Chattogram recruited Mustafizur Rahman as their Grade A player but kept faith on Mithun as captain."He has no experience to lead the side but we have kept faith in him as our captain. We hope he will lead the side by example," Chattogram coach Salahuddin said.Fortune Barishal was the first team to name their captain when they appointed Tamim Iqbal to lead the side.Gemcon Khulna then gave the captaincy responsibility to Mahmudullah Riyad instead of Shakib Al Hasan who is coming back to cricket after his ICC-imposed ban being lifted.Minister Group Rajshahi named youngster Nazmul Hossain Shanto as their captain.Beximco Dhaka though is yet to make any formal announcement, it is learnt they had already appointed Mushfiqur Rahim as their captain. -BSS