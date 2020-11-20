Rajshahi explains reason behind calling Saifuddin instead of Mahmudullah

Minister Group Rajshahi's decision to call Mohammad Saifuddin from Grade B as their first call in the players' draft of Bangabandhu T20 Cup despite the availability of more experienced Mahmudullah Riyad, who were bracketed in Grade A, sprung a surprise.

Many of them also criticized them for the move. However coach Sarwar Imran today explained the reason as to why they went for Saifuddin instead of Mahmudullah.

Mahmudullah was infected with Covid-19 when the players' draft was held and Rajshahi thought they probably won't get him from the first match. And this was the reason behind the decision of calling up Saifuddin instead of Mahmudullah Riyad.

"Shakib Al Hasan was our first choice and then Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal and No.4 choice was Mahmudullah Riyad," Sarwar Imran said here today.

"We got the opportunity to call a player in No.4 position and so Mahmudullah was available for us. However, at that time we knew that the tournament will start on November 20 or 22. So we thought Mahmudulla couldn't recover from coronavirus in that time and so he would miss some matches. And if he can't play any match till November 30, it may cost us. So thinking of those factors, we decided to call Saifuddin instead of Mahmudullah," he clarified.

Mahmudullah however recovered very fast from coronavirus and had already started training for the tournament.

Rajshahi nevertheless didn't rue for not taking the risk as they believed they still had got a good team.

"We still got a good team. Yes it's right that we didn't get all players that we love to recruit but still it's a balanced team," Sarwar Imran said. -BSS
























