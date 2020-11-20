Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 20 November, 2020, 12:19 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 4 'militants' from Sirajganj cordoned off house surrender       
Home Sports

Bangabandhu T20 Cup

C-19 test today, teams enter bio-bubble on Saturday

Tamim in home quarantine, sample to collect from home

Published : Friday, 20 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Sports Reporter

C-19 test today, teams enter bio-bubble on Saturday

C-19 test today, teams enter bio-bubble on Saturday

BCB will arrange Covid-19 test today for 250 people ahead of the imminent Bangabandhu T20 Cup including players, officials and staff. The teams will enter into bio-bubble from Saturday but excluding any positive findings in the test.
"We are going to start testing on November 20 in three groups," BCB Chief Physician Dr. Debashish Chowdhury confirmed media. "Players in Group-A while coaching staff, trainers, officials, umpires and broadcasters in Group-B. We kept groundsmen, hotel staff and drivers in Group-C".
Samples of all but Tamim Iqbal will be collected at BCB Academy building. Tamim just have returned country from Pakistan playing PSL matches and according to government health guidelines, he is now in home-quarantine. Sample of Tigers' ODI skipper therefore, will be collected separately from his home.
BCB ensured that teams will stay in one hotel while officials and broadcasters in another one. Krira Palli however, has been prepared for accommodating groundsmen during the event. "The first floor of the academy will be used as an isolation centre while the second floor will be used for other activities," Chowdhury informed further.
The curtain of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 is scheduled to open on November 24. Beximco Dhaka will take on Minister Group Rajshahi in the opener of the event. Five teams will brawl for the title of the brand new 20-over event in the country. The final of the event is slated for December 18.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
FIFA announce reforms to protect pregnant footballers
Mickey Arthur replaces Gibbs for LPL commentary
England cricket trip gives Pakistan a boost
I had virus without knowing it, admits SA coach Boucher
2nd phase of Women's Football to begin from today
Gayle, Malinga drop out of Sri Lanka T20 league
Mithun named as Gazi Group Chattogram captain
Rajshahi explains reason behind calling Saifuddin instead of Mahmudullah


Latest News
Two held with liquor in Khagrachari
4 'militants' from Sirajganj cordoned off house surrender
RAB cordons off house in in Sirajganj suspecting militant hideout
6 children among 14 killed in India road accident
Nadal overpowers Tsitsipas to reach ATP semis
Vietnam threatens to shut down Facebook over censorship requests
Prince William welcomes Princess Diana interview inquiry
AstraZeneca vaccine shows promise in elderly
Trump shifts strategy to hold power
England all-rounder Moeen Ali still yearns for Test cricket
Most Read News
Armenia-Azerbaijan war: Equation of profit and loss
Padma Bridge’s role in our economy
Country sees 30 deaths, 2,364 cases in 24 hrs
7 killed as trolley overturns in C'nawabganj
DU student rape case: Majnu gets life term
6 held in city's Mirpur on charge of gang rape
Death toll from C'nawabganj accident rises to 9
Biman suspends flights on 5 int'l routes till Dec 31
BERC can change power tariff more than once a year
Dengue joins with spike in C-19 death, infection
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft