

C-19 test today, teams enter bio-bubble on Saturday

"We are going to start testing on November 20 in three groups," BCB Chief Physician Dr. Debashish Chowdhury confirmed media. "Players in Group-A while coaching staff, trainers, officials, umpires and broadcasters in Group-B. We kept groundsmen, hotel staff and drivers in Group-C".

Samples of all but Tamim Iqbal will be collected at BCB Academy building. Tamim just have returned country from Pakistan playing PSL matches and according to government health guidelines, he is now in home-quarantine. Sample of Tigers' ODI skipper therefore, will be collected separately from his home.

BCB ensured that teams will stay in one hotel while officials and broadcasters in another one. Krira Palli however, has been prepared for accommodating groundsmen during the event. "The first floor of the academy will be used as an isolation centre while the second floor will be used for other activities," Chowdhury informed further.

The curtain of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 is scheduled to open on November 24. Beximco Dhaka will take on Minister Group Rajshahi in the opener of the event. Five teams will brawl for the title of the brand new 20-over event in the country. The final of the event is slated for December 18.





















