Friday, 20 November, 2020, 12:19 PM
Rajshahi captain Shanto pleased with team combination

Published : Friday, 20 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77

Minister Group Rajshahi appointed youngster Nazmul Hossain Shanto as their captain to lead the side in the upcoming Bangabandhu T20 Cup.
Rajshahi's decision came to name him captain after the Bangladesh team management discovered his leading capacity by giving him the captaincy of a team in the BCB President's Cup.
Shanto led the side, named Nazmul XI in the BCB President's Cup by example and moved them to the final of the tournament.
He also wants to keep the trend in the Bangabandhu T20 Cup as captain but more importantly he was much satisfied by the team combination, stating that the team could give any team a run for their money.
"As a team we got a nice combination, mixing with young and senior players. So I am very much hopeful that we'll have a nice tournament," he said here today.
Shanto basically was happy with getting a good number of all-rounders in his team as the all-rounders could change the complexion of the game, specially in T20 cricket. Shanto has got the likes of Saifuddin, Farhad Reza, Mahedi Hasan, who could serve the team with both batting and bowling.
"We have a good number of all-rounders in the team like Saifuddin, Farhar Reza, Mahedi Hasan. Our batting unit also has been very good. We have some players who could change the complexion of the game."
Shanto also thanked the Rajshahi team management for giving him the opportunity to lead the side.
"It's an opportunity for me. I enjoyed it. The team management has given me a good team also. We are blessed with some experienced players also. In the time of difficulty, experienced players' experience also comes as handy," he remarked.
Rajshahi Squad:
Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Farhad Reza, Mohammad Ashraful, Arafat Sunny, Ebadot Hossain, Fazle Rabbi, Rony Talukdar, Anisul Emon, Rezaur Rahman, Jaker Ali Anik, Rakibul Hasan (Senior), Mukidul Islam Mugdho, Sunazmul Islam.     -BSS


