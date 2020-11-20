KDS Accessories approves 15 per cent dividend

CHATTOGRAM Nov 19: KDS Accessories Ltd has approved the 7.50% Stock (Bonus) dividend and 7.50% Cash dividend for the year 2019-2020 for the shareholders of the company.

The approval came at the 29th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of company held virtually on Thursday, with KDS Chairman Khalilur Rahman in the chair.

Among others, Managing Director Salim Rahman- Managing Director, other members of the Board Mrs. Tahsina Rahman, Kamrul Hasan, Independent Director Muhammad Jamaluddin, Auditor's Representative and KDS Accessories's CEO- Mr. Debasis Daspal, CFO- Biplob Kanti Banik, Company Secretary Manjure Khuda were also present in the meeting.

A large number of shareholders were present in the AGM through Virtual Platform.

The Chairman of the meeting thanked the shareholders for their trust on the company and briefly talked about growth potential of the company, international competition, KDS Accessories' ambition to become strong backward linkage industry etc.

The AGM approved the dividend for the shareholders who hold shares on the record date as on November 4, 2020.

The other activities of the AGM were adoption of the Audited Financial Statements of 2019-2020, election of the Directors and appointment of Auditors.

At the end Salim Rahman highlighted the future innovation from the company with his plan and the meeting was ended with a vote of thanks from him.





























