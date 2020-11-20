Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 20 November, 2020, 12:19 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 4 'militants' from Sirajganj cordoned off house surrender       
Home Business

KDS Accessories approves 15 per cent dividend

Published : Friday, 20 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM Nov 19: KDS Accessories Ltd has approved the 7.50% Stock (Bonus) dividend and 7.50% Cash dividend for the year 2019-2020 for the shareholders of the company.
The approval came at the 29th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of company held virtually on Thursday, with KDS Chairman Khalilur Rahman in the chair.
Among others, Managing Director Salim Rahman- Managing Director, other members of the Board Mrs. Tahsina Rahman, Kamrul Hasan, Independent Director Muhammad Jamaluddin, Auditor's Representative and KDS Accessories's CEO- Mr. Debasis Daspal, CFO- Biplob Kanti Banik, Company Secretary Manjure Khuda were also present in the meeting.
 A large number of shareholders were present in the AGM through Virtual Platform.
The Chairman of the meeting thanked the shareholders for their trust on the company and briefly talked about growth potential of the company, international competition, KDS Accessories' ambition to become strong backward linkage industry etc.
The AGM approved the dividend for the shareholders who hold shares on the record date as on November 4, 2020.
The other activities of the AGM were adoption of the Audited Financial Statements of 2019-2020, election of the Directors and appointment of Auditors.
At the end Salim Rahman  highlighted the future innovation from the company with his plan and the meeting was ended with a vote of thanks from him.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Qatar hotels fighting to survive until 2022 World Cup
KDS Accessories approves 15 per cent dividend
NRBC to float IPO in capital market soon
SpiceJet shares rally nearly 14pc after US FAA approves
US airline CEOs renew request for more aid in letter to Congress
Regent Textile declares 2 per cent dividend
Kore Search celebrates 2nd anniv
Nearly 12m unemployed Americans to lose aid in Dec


Latest News
Two held with liquor in Khagrachari
4 'militants' from Sirajganj cordoned off house surrender
RAB cordons off house in in Sirajganj suspecting militant hideout
6 children among 14 killed in India road accident
Nadal overpowers Tsitsipas to reach ATP semis
Vietnam threatens to shut down Facebook over censorship requests
Prince William welcomes Princess Diana interview inquiry
AstraZeneca vaccine shows promise in elderly
Trump shifts strategy to hold power
England all-rounder Moeen Ali still yearns for Test cricket
Most Read News
Armenia-Azerbaijan war: Equation of profit and loss
Padma Bridge’s role in our economy
Country sees 30 deaths, 2,364 cases in 24 hrs
7 killed as trolley overturns in C'nawabganj
DU student rape case: Majnu gets life term
6 held in city's Mirpur on charge of gang rape
Death toll from C'nawabganj accident rises to 9
Biman suspends flights on 5 int'l routes till Dec 31
BERC can change power tariff more than once a year
Dengue joins with spike in C-19 death, infection
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft