NRBC to float IPO in capital market soon

NRB Commercial (NRBC) Bank is coming to the capital market by way of initial public offering (IPO).

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), the regulatory body of the capital market, has approved the bank's IPO application.

With it a bank is bringing IPO to the market after long 12 years. Earlier, in 2008, First Security Islami Bank listed with the capital market as a banking company.

The approval was given to NBR's IPO at a BSEC meeting on Wednesday. The bank will raise Tk 120 crore from the capital market issuing a total of 12 crore shares with a face value of Tk 10 each.

Out of the money to be raised, Tk 110 crore will be invested in government securities and Tk 6 crore in the secondary market. The IPO process will cost Tk 3.90 crore

As a weighted average for the last five years, the bank's earnings per share or EPS is 1 taka 55 paisa.

On June 30, 2020, the net asset value per share (NAV) of the bank was Tk 13.7 (excluding asset revaluation).

Asian Tiger Capital Partners Investment Limited and AFC Capital Limited are working as issue manager in this matter.























