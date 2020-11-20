Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 20 November, 2020, 12:19 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 4 'militants' from Sirajganj cordoned off house surrender       
Home Business

SpiceJet shares rally nearly 14pc after US FAA approves

Published : Friday, 20 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

NEW DELHI, Nov 19: Shares of SpiceJet jumped nearly 14 per cent during morning trade on Thursday after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of the US approved return of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to commercial service.
Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday said it will study FAA's decision and take "some time" before taking a final call on allowing Boeing 737 MAX planes to fly again in the Indian skies.
On BSE, the shares were trading at Rs 75.4, higher 13.63 per cent.
Following similar trend, the scrip rallied 13.96 per cent on to Rs 75.5 on NSE.
The US FAA on Wednesday paved the way for the MAX aircraft to return to commercial service after a comprehensive and methodical safety review process that stretched for 20 months.
In the wake of two fatal crashes involving MAX planes, these aircraft were grounded worldwide in 2019. Joining many other regulators worldwide, the DGCA grounded MAX aircraft in March last year.
When asked about the next step after the FAA cleared the path for resumption of Boeing 737 MAX flights, a senior DGCA official told PTI that the regulator would "study and react. It will take some time."
Only two Indian carriers -- SpiceJet and now-shuttered Jet Airways -- were operating MAX aircraft before they were grounded on safety concerns. SpiceJet has a fleet of 13 such planes that were grounded in March 2019.    -PTI


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Qatar hotels fighting to survive until 2022 World Cup
KDS Accessories approves 15 per cent dividend
NRBC to float IPO in capital market soon
SpiceJet shares rally nearly 14pc after US FAA approves
US airline CEOs renew request for more aid in letter to Congress
Regent Textile declares 2 per cent dividend
Kore Search celebrates 2nd anniv
Nearly 12m unemployed Americans to lose aid in Dec


Latest News
Two held with liquor in Khagrachari
4 'militants' from Sirajganj cordoned off house surrender
RAB cordons off house in in Sirajganj suspecting militant hideout
6 children among 14 killed in India road accident
Nadal overpowers Tsitsipas to reach ATP semis
Vietnam threatens to shut down Facebook over censorship requests
Prince William welcomes Princess Diana interview inquiry
AstraZeneca vaccine shows promise in elderly
Trump shifts strategy to hold power
England all-rounder Moeen Ali still yearns for Test cricket
Most Read News
Armenia-Azerbaijan war: Equation of profit and loss
Padma Bridge’s role in our economy
Country sees 30 deaths, 2,364 cases in 24 hrs
7 killed as trolley overturns in C'nawabganj
DU student rape case: Majnu gets life term
6 held in city's Mirpur on charge of gang rape
Death toll from C'nawabganj accident rises to 9
Biman suspends flights on 5 int'l routes till Dec 31
BERC can change power tariff more than once a year
Dengue joins with spike in C-19 death, infection
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft