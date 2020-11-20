Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 20 November, 2020, 12:19 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 4 'militants' from Sirajganj cordoned off house surrender       
Home Business

US airline CEOs renew request for more aid in letter to Congress

Published : Friday, 20 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

WASHINGTON, Nov 19: The chief executives of the seven largest U.S. airlines made a fresh plea for more payroll relief before the end of the year and pointed to the challenges of distributing a COVID-19 vaccine in a letter to Congressional leaders on Wednesday.
The letter, seen by Reuters, was sent by the main industry lobby Airlines for America and signed by the heads of the top seven U.S. airlines.
"As the nation looks forward and takes on the logistical challenges of distributing a vaccine, it will be important to ensure there are sufficient certified employees and planes in service necessary for adequate capacity to complete the task," they said.
U.S. airlines received $25 billion in federal aid to keep employees on payroll between March and September and have asked for a second round of support after cutting tens of thousands of jobs either through furloughs or early retirements in recent months.
They have argued that they need trained employees to help service an economic rebound, with the prospects of a vaccine in the coming months underscoring the urgency.
The number of travelers that passed through Transportation Security Administration checkpoints on Tuesday was down two-thirds from the same day in 2019, an improvement from the start of the pandemic but not enough to bring airlines out of their cash hole, particularly with further lockdowns looming as COVID-19 cases rise.
Still, the industry's aid request has received wide bipartisan support but has so far failed to pass as Congress remains deadlocked over a broader COVID-19 relief and stimulus plan.
They are now hoping that Congress can pass airline aid through some other vehicle such as a funding bill this year, people familiar with the matter have said.
Congress is not expected to return until Nov. 30.
Southwest Airlines LUV.N, which has never laid off any employees in its 49-history, sent warnings of potential furloughs to about 400 employees on Wednesday.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Qatar hotels fighting to survive until 2022 World Cup
KDS Accessories approves 15 per cent dividend
NRBC to float IPO in capital market soon
SpiceJet shares rally nearly 14pc after US FAA approves
US airline CEOs renew request for more aid in letter to Congress
Regent Textile declares 2 per cent dividend
Kore Search celebrates 2nd anniv
Nearly 12m unemployed Americans to lose aid in Dec


Latest News
Two held with liquor in Khagrachari
4 'militants' from Sirajganj cordoned off house surrender
RAB cordons off house in in Sirajganj suspecting militant hideout
6 children among 14 killed in India road accident
Nadal overpowers Tsitsipas to reach ATP semis
Vietnam threatens to shut down Facebook over censorship requests
Prince William welcomes Princess Diana interview inquiry
AstraZeneca vaccine shows promise in elderly
Trump shifts strategy to hold power
England all-rounder Moeen Ali still yearns for Test cricket
Most Read News
Armenia-Azerbaijan war: Equation of profit and loss
Padma Bridge’s role in our economy
Country sees 30 deaths, 2,364 cases in 24 hrs
7 killed as trolley overturns in C'nawabganj
DU student rape case: Majnu gets life term
6 held in city's Mirpur on charge of gang rape
Death toll from C'nawabganj accident rises to 9
Biman suspends flights on 5 int'l routes till Dec 31
BERC can change power tariff more than once a year
Dengue joins with spike in C-19 death, infection
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft