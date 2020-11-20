Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 20 November, 2020, 12:19 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 4 'militants' from Sirajganj cordoned off house surrender       
Home Business

Regent Textile declares 2 per cent dividend

Published : Friday, 20 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Business Correspondent

The Regent Textile Mills has recommended 1 per cent cash for general shareholders excluding sponsors/ directors and 1.0 per cent stock dividend for all shareholders for the year ended on June 30, 2020.
The sponsors/directors hold 69,457,486 shares out of total 127,338,750 shares and the cash dividend to be payable to the general shareholders of Tk 5,788,126.40, said an official disclosure on Thursday..
The annual general meeting (AGM) will be held on December 30 at 3:00 pm through a digital platform. The record date is on December 9.
The company has also reported earnings per share (EPS) of Tk 0.31 in the negative, net asset value (NAV) per share of Tk 28.46 and net operating cash flow per share (NOCFPS) of Tk 0.62 for the year ended on June 30, 2020, as against Tk 0.93 (restated), Tk. 30.21 and Tk. 0.97 (restated) respectively for the same period of the previous year.
Each share of the company, which was listed on the Dhaka Stock Exchange in 2015, closed at Tk 8.70 on Wednesday, far below from its offer price of Tk 25 each.
Its share traded between Tk 6.50 and Tk 12.30 in the last one year.
The Regent Textile raised a fund worth Tk 1.25 billion through IPO in 2015 for business expansion. The securities regulator, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission, approved the company's initial offer price at Tk 25 a share, including the premium of Tk 15.
In 2019, the company disbursed 5.0 per cent stock dividend.
The company's paid-up capital is Tk 1.27 billion and authorised capital is Tk 1.50 billion while the total number of securities is 127.33 million.
The sponsor-directors own 54.55 per cent stake in the company, while the institutional investors own 5.78 per cent and the general public 39.67 per cent as on October 31, 2020, the DSE data shows.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Qatar hotels fighting to survive until 2022 World Cup
KDS Accessories approves 15 per cent dividend
NRBC to float IPO in capital market soon
SpiceJet shares rally nearly 14pc after US FAA approves
US airline CEOs renew request for more aid in letter to Congress
Regent Textile declares 2 per cent dividend
Kore Search celebrates 2nd anniv
Nearly 12m unemployed Americans to lose aid in Dec


Latest News
Two held with liquor in Khagrachari
4 'militants' from Sirajganj cordoned off house surrender
RAB cordons off house in in Sirajganj suspecting militant hideout
6 children among 14 killed in India road accident
Nadal overpowers Tsitsipas to reach ATP semis
Vietnam threatens to shut down Facebook over censorship requests
Prince William welcomes Princess Diana interview inquiry
AstraZeneca vaccine shows promise in elderly
Trump shifts strategy to hold power
England all-rounder Moeen Ali still yearns for Test cricket
Most Read News
Armenia-Azerbaijan war: Equation of profit and loss
Padma Bridge’s role in our economy
Country sees 30 deaths, 2,364 cases in 24 hrs
7 killed as trolley overturns in C'nawabganj
DU student rape case: Majnu gets life term
6 held in city's Mirpur on charge of gang rape
Death toll from C'nawabganj accident rises to 9
Biman suspends flights on 5 int'l routes till Dec 31
BERC can change power tariff more than once a year
Dengue joins with spike in C-19 death, infection
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft