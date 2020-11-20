Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 20 November, 2020, 12:19 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 4 'militants' from Sirajganj cordoned off house surrender       
Home Business

Kore Search celebrates 2nd anniv

Published : Friday, 20 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 121
Business Desk

Kore Search celebrates 2nd anniv

Kore Search celebrates 2nd anniv

Kore Search, a sister concern of Kore Facilitation has celebrated its 2nd anniversary with team members, students and well-wishers at Hotel Tropical Daisy, Gulshan, Dhaka on Wednesday.
Apart from that Kore Search also organised a certificate giving ceremony for Job Placement Training students.
The organisation provides job placement training and assists the students to get suitable job. These training programmess are specially designed to cope up with the corporate world and the training sessions are conducted by industry experts. Since industry requirements and academic knowledge are not aligned properly, recruiters find it difficult to manage the right fit for their organisation in terms of recruiting new talents.
Kore Search has created a bridge between corporate and students to reduce the unemployment problem.
Renowned organisations like Shwapno, Uddom Business Services Ltd. and Bloodman conducted interview sessions at the event. Around 50 students participated in interview sessions.
There was a cultural program followed by dinner at the event. Hotel Tropical Daisy by Lifestyle Hotel BD Limited, ICE Business Times and The Daily Observer were associated partners of this programmes.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Qatar hotels fighting to survive until 2022 World Cup
KDS Accessories approves 15 per cent dividend
NRBC to float IPO in capital market soon
SpiceJet shares rally nearly 14pc after US FAA approves
US airline CEOs renew request for more aid in letter to Congress
Regent Textile declares 2 per cent dividend
Kore Search celebrates 2nd anniv
Nearly 12m unemployed Americans to lose aid in Dec


Latest News
Two held with liquor in Khagrachari
4 'militants' from Sirajganj cordoned off house surrender
RAB cordons off house in in Sirajganj suspecting militant hideout
6 children among 14 killed in India road accident
Nadal overpowers Tsitsipas to reach ATP semis
Vietnam threatens to shut down Facebook over censorship requests
Prince William welcomes Princess Diana interview inquiry
AstraZeneca vaccine shows promise in elderly
Trump shifts strategy to hold power
England all-rounder Moeen Ali still yearns for Test cricket
Most Read News
Armenia-Azerbaijan war: Equation of profit and loss
Padma Bridge’s role in our economy
Country sees 30 deaths, 2,364 cases in 24 hrs
7 killed as trolley overturns in C'nawabganj
DU student rape case: Majnu gets life term
6 held in city's Mirpur on charge of gang rape
Death toll from C'nawabganj accident rises to 9
Biman suspends flights on 5 int'l routes till Dec 31
BERC can change power tariff more than once a year
Dengue joins with spike in C-19 death, infection
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft