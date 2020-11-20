

Kore Search celebrates 2nd anniv

Apart from that Kore Search also organised a certificate giving ceremony for Job Placement Training students.

The organisation provides job placement training and assists the students to get suitable job. These training programmess are specially designed to cope up with the corporate world and the training sessions are conducted by industry experts. Since industry requirements and academic knowledge are not aligned properly, recruiters find it difficult to manage the right fit for their organisation in terms of recruiting new talents.

Kore Search has created a bridge between corporate and students to reduce the unemployment problem.

Renowned organisations like Shwapno, Uddom Business Services Ltd. and Bloodman conducted interview sessions at the event. Around 50 students participated in interview sessions.

There was a cultural program followed by dinner at the event. Hotel Tropical Daisy by Lifestyle Hotel BD Limited, ICE Business Times and The Daily Observer were associated partners of this programmes.















