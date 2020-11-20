Pak records current account surplus for 4th running month

Nov 19: The country's current account witnessed a surplus for the fourth consecutive month in October, rising to $382 million or 1.6 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP), data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) showed on Thursday.

The current account was up 547pc month-on-month compared to $59m in September.

"The surplus came on the back of a sustained increase in remittances and a smaller trade deficit," the central bank said.

Since the start of this fiscal year in July, the cumulative current account surplus has reached $1.2 billion, reversing the $1.4bn deficit recorded in the same period last year, the SBP added.

"The current account recorded a fourth consecutive monthly surplus in October […] an improvement was witnessed on account of better trade deficit as imports declined by 9pc month-on-month compared to exports increasing one per cent month-on-month," said Syed Atif Zafar, chief economist at Topline Securities.

"Remittances also remained healthy at $2.28bn," he added.

On a monthly basis, the trade deficit in October narrowed by 20pc to $1.49bn from $1.86bn in September. Remittances during the month clocked in at $2.284bn, unchanged from the previous month.
















