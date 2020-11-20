Video
Walton honours Int’l Children’s  Peace Prize winner

Published : Friday, 20 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Business Desk

Kaler kantho' Editor Imdadul Haq Milan and Walton higher officials hand over a cheque for Tk 5 lakh to 'Narail Volunteers' at a reception to the 'International Children's Peace Prize 2020' winner Sadat Rahman at Walton Corporate Office in the capital on Wednesday last.

Kaler kantho' Editor Imdadul Haq Milan and Walton higher officials hand over a cheque for Tk 5 lakh to 'Narail Volunteers' at a reception to the 'International Children's Peace Prize 2020' winner Sadat Rahman at Walton Corporate Office in the capital on Wednesday last.

Walton honoured Sadat Rahman for bringing glory for Bangladesh by winning the 'International Children's Peace Prize 2020,' a prestigious prize for known as 'Children's Nobel,' at gave a grand reception at its Corporate Office in the capital on Wednesday.
Recently, The international children's rights organisation 'KidsRights' gave away the prestigious prize to Sadat Rahman for his outstanding contribution to different activities by setting up social organisation and mobile app titled 'Cyber Teen' to stop cyberbullying.
At the reception, Sadat received crest and gold medal from Walton Corporation's Managing Director SM Mahbubul Alam, Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited's Managing Director Engineer Golam Murshed, the daily newspaper 'Kaler kantho' Editor Imdadul Haq Milan, Walton Group's Directors Sabiha Jarin Orona and Nishat Tasnim Shuchi.
The grand reception also attended, among others, by Sadat's father Md. Sakhawat, Walton Group's Deputy Managing Directors Nazrul Islam Sarker and Eva Rezwana, Executive Directors SM Zahid Hasan, Md Humayun Kabir, Col. (Retd.) SM Shahadat Alam, Mohammad Rayhan, Md Firoj Alam, Amin Khan and Anisur Rahman Mollik, Senior Deputy Executive Director Shahjada Salim, Deputy Executive Director Rakib Uddin, First Senior Additional Directors Milton Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman and Risingbd's Executive Editor Taposh Ray.  
Narail Abdul Hai City College's intermediate second year student Sadat Rahman, along with his friends, founded a social organisation called 'Narail Volunteers.'
Under this organisation, they created a mobile app as a new platform called 'Cyber Teens' in October last year to prevent the children from cyberbullying. Besides, Sadat and members of his oraganisation is creating awareness among students on internet safety related various issues like cyberbullying, spamming, hacking, rumors and.  
For his involvement in such social activities, Sadat Rahmen received the prize.
On November 13 last, Sadat was presented with the award by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai during a ceremony in the Hague, the Netherlands.


