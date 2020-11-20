

‘Nutritious foods, face masks imperative to tackle C-19’

Businessmen can play an important role in this regard, they said, addressing a mask distribution programme among businessmen and customers in the capital to on Wednesday.

Switzerland-based development organization, Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN), has taken up an initiative for distributing the mask at different markets in the capital.

As part of its activities in the wake of second wave of coronavirus, GAIN initially distributed 4200 fabric face masks among 300 businessmen and customers today.

The masks were distributed at Bonolata Wet Market of New Market in the morning.

Attending the event as a chief guest, ASM Ferdous Alam, No. 18 ward councillor of Dhaka South City Corporation, called on sellers and customers to maintain the health rules amid Covid.

Mohammad Mizanur Rahman, zonal executive director (zone 1) of Dhaka South City Corporation; Dr. Rudaba Khondker, Bangladesh Country Director of GAIN; Dr. Ashek Mahfuz, Portfolio Lead (Large Scale Food Fortification and Value Chain) of GAIN; among others, were present on the occasion.

Shakwat Hossain, project director of Unnayan Sangha, gave welcome speech, while GM Reza Sumon, programme associate of GAIN, highlighted different aspects of the project.

A project titled 'EatSafe: Evidence and Action towards Safe, Nutrition Food: Covid-19 Response' was launched on August 24 this year to ensure the supply of safe and nutritious foods and smooth market management amid the coronavirus crisis.

Unnayan Sangha and ARCED Foundation in association with GAIN are jointly implementing the year long project, funded by USAID, Global Affairs Canada (GAC) ant the Government of Netherlands.

Organized by GAIN, the programme was told that though the government made the use of wearing face mask as mandatory, the directive is not being followed properly at most of the markets.

Besides, Safety Gears for COVID-19 distributed among Vendors and Market Association members of Bonolata Wet Market in New Market.































