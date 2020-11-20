Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 20 November, 2020, 12:18 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 4 'militants' from Sirajganj cordoned off house surrender       
Home Business

Malaysia urges APEC to ensure free, open trade

Published : Friday, 20 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19:  Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Thursday urged members of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) to recommit themselves to the group's core goal of free and open trade and investment.
In his opening speech at the APEC CEO Dialogues Malaysia 2020, Muhyiddin said the goal is integral to rebuilding economies in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"These priorities are free and open trade and investment, regional economic integration, as well as economic and technical cooperation. What has and will continue to evolve will be the need to view these priorities through a pair of COVID-19 lenses."
"While the core pillars that inform APEC work will likely remain the same, there is now a real and specific necessity to ensure a delicate balance between our health priorities and economic needs," he said.
Of the key thrusts for this year's APEC, Muhyiddin outlined three areas that APEC needs to focus on: support and commitment for the rules-based multilateral trading system, bolster the digital economy and inclusive economic growth.
He also said closer cooperation between governments and the respective private sector of each economy is important to drive growth and generate prosperity.
"While the government can continue to undertake measures that preserve an ecosystem oriented towards trade and investment, it is ultimately the drive, resilience and adaptability of the private sector that will enhance the economic prosperity of APEC," he said.
Malaysia would host a virtual APEC economic leaders' meeting on Friday.
Under the theme "APEC Re-Imagined: Priorities in the Aftermath of COVID-19," APEC CEO Dialogues Malaysia 2020, hosted by the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) - Malaysia, will connect government and business leaders from across the 21 APEC member economies to discuss urgent issues facing the Asia-Pacific region and the world in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
APEC is a regional economic forum established in 1989 to leverage the growing interdependence of the Asia-Pacific. APEC's 21 members aim to create greater prosperity for the people of the region by promoting balanced, inclusive, sustainable, innovative and secure growth and by accelerating regional economic integration.    -Xinhua


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Qatar hotels fighting to survive until 2022 World Cup
KDS Accessories approves 15 per cent dividend
NRBC to float IPO in capital market soon
SpiceJet shares rally nearly 14pc after US FAA approves
US airline CEOs renew request for more aid in letter to Congress
Regent Textile declares 2 per cent dividend
Kore Search celebrates 2nd anniv
Nearly 12m unemployed Americans to lose aid in Dec


Latest News
Two held with liquor in Khagrachari
4 'militants' from Sirajganj cordoned off house surrender
RAB cordons off house in in Sirajganj suspecting militant hideout
6 children among 14 killed in India road accident
Nadal overpowers Tsitsipas to reach ATP semis
Vietnam threatens to shut down Facebook over censorship requests
Prince William welcomes Princess Diana interview inquiry
AstraZeneca vaccine shows promise in elderly
Trump shifts strategy to hold power
England all-rounder Moeen Ali still yearns for Test cricket
Most Read News
Armenia-Azerbaijan war: Equation of profit and loss
Padma Bridge’s role in our economy
Country sees 30 deaths, 2,364 cases in 24 hrs
7 killed as trolley overturns in C'nawabganj
DU student rape case: Majnu gets life term
6 held in city's Mirpur on charge of gang rape
Death toll from C'nawabganj accident rises to 9
Biman suspends flights on 5 int'l routes till Dec 31
BERC can change power tariff more than once a year
Dengue joins with spike in C-19 death, infection
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft