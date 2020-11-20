Video
4 'militants' from Sirajganj cordoned off house surrender       
Business

Dollar up as Covid-19 vaccines run into worries

Published : Friday, 20 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

LONDON, Nov 19: The dollar strengthened on Thursday as broad optimism about COVID-19 vaccines ran into worries about rising infection numbers and risks to the fragile global economic recovery.
The dollar was also caught between two opposing forces, with a safety bid supporting it while fresh speculation over monetary easing to boost the economy held it back somewhat.
Euro/dollar shed 0.2% to last trade at $1.1833.
With fiscal stimulus plans falling by the wayside as President Donald Trump's refusal to concede electoral defeat consumes lawmakers' attention, speculation is growing that the Federal Reserve may further loosen monetary policy in December.
Two top Fed officials on Wednesday held out the option of doing more, and Treasuries have rallied in anticipation of a possible expansion of Fed bond buying.
An index which tracks the dollar against a basket of currencies was flat at 92.55, though close to the weakest it has been since August.    -Reuters


