Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 20 November, 2020, 12:18 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 4 'militants' from Sirajganj cordoned off house surrender       
Home Business

DGDA visits Novus Clinical Research Services Ltd

Published : Friday, 20 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81
Business Desk

Director General of Drug Administration (DGDA) Major General Mahbubur Rahman along with Deputy Director of DGDA Md Salah Uddin and senior officials of Novus Clinical Research Services Ltd (Novus) pose for photograph at Novus on Wednesday.

Director General of Drug Administration (DGDA) Major General Mahbubur Rahman along with Deputy Director of DGDA Md Salah Uddin and senior officials of Novus Clinical Research Services Ltd (Novus) pose for photograph at Novus on Wednesday.

Director General of Drug Administration (DGDA) Major General Mahbubur Rahman visited Novus Clinical Research Services Ltd. (Novus) at Paribagh, Dhaka on Wednesday, says a press release.
Novus is a contract research organization for conducting clinical study in Bangladesh with support of diagnostic facility for mass people with sophisticated equipment for hematology, clinical biochemistry, PCR tests.
Deputy Director of DGDA Md Salah Uddin accompanied him, during the visit.
The Director General visited the medical testing, analytical, BA/BE studies, pathology and diagnostic lab facilities of Novus and expressed his satisfaction over the good laboratory practices (GLP) being followed as per international standards.
He hoped Novus will contribute largely to country's pharma industry by providing bioequivalence testing services which are mandatory for product registration in overseas markets. This will save huge foreign currency as currently these services are outsourced from overseas contract research laboratories.
Novus is approved as Contract Research Organization (CRO) by DGDA, Bangladesh. Both Molecular Lab and Diagnostic Center of Novus is also approved by DGHS (Directorate General of Health Services) Bangladesh.
Novus is committed to meet customers' needs and expectations by delivering competitive clinical research services by ensuring compliance to applicable regulatory norms, GxP standards (GCP, GLP etc) and Ethical standards.
Novus is also committed to apply innovative technologies, therapeutic expertise and quality standard in order to help clients to develop products safely, effectively and quickly.
Novus offers Full-spectrum clinical research solutions service to the pharmaceutical industry with Bangladeshi volunteers considering the ethical concern of the local regulatory authorities, maintaining the quality according to international standards.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Qatar hotels fighting to survive until 2022 World Cup
KDS Accessories approves 15 per cent dividend
NRBC to float IPO in capital market soon
SpiceJet shares rally nearly 14pc after US FAA approves
US airline CEOs renew request for more aid in letter to Congress
Regent Textile declares 2 per cent dividend
Kore Search celebrates 2nd anniv
Nearly 12m unemployed Americans to lose aid in Dec


Latest News
Two held with liquor in Khagrachari
4 'militants' from Sirajganj cordoned off house surrender
RAB cordons off house in in Sirajganj suspecting militant hideout
6 children among 14 killed in India road accident
Nadal overpowers Tsitsipas to reach ATP semis
Vietnam threatens to shut down Facebook over censorship requests
Prince William welcomes Princess Diana interview inquiry
AstraZeneca vaccine shows promise in elderly
Trump shifts strategy to hold power
England all-rounder Moeen Ali still yearns for Test cricket
Most Read News
Armenia-Azerbaijan war: Equation of profit and loss
Padma Bridge’s role in our economy
Country sees 30 deaths, 2,364 cases in 24 hrs
7 killed as trolley overturns in C'nawabganj
DU student rape case: Majnu gets life term
6 held in city's Mirpur on charge of gang rape
Death toll from C'nawabganj accident rises to 9
Biman suspends flights on 5 int'l routes till Dec 31
BERC can change power tariff more than once a year
Dengue joins with spike in C-19 death, infection
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft