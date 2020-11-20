DGDA visits Novus Clinical Research Services Ltd



Director General of Drug Administration (DGDA) Major General Mahbubur Rahman along with Deputy Director of DGDA Md Salah Uddin and senior officials of Novus Clinical Research Services Ltd (Novus) pose for photograph at Novus on Wednesday.

Novus is a contract research organization for conducting clinical study in Bangladesh with support of diagnostic facility for mass people with sophisticated equipment for hematology, clinical biochemistry, PCR tests.

Deputy Director of DGDA Md Salah Uddin accompanied him, during the visit.

The Director General visited the medical testing, analytical, BA/BE studies, pathology and diagnostic lab facilities of Novus and expressed his satisfaction over the good laboratory practices (GLP) being followed as per international standards.

He hoped Novus will contribute largely to country's pharma industry by providing bioequivalence testing services which are mandatory for product registration in overseas markets. This will save huge foreign currency as currently these services are outsourced from overseas contract research laboratories.

Novus is approved as Contract Research Organization (CRO) by DGDA, Bangladesh. Both Molecular Lab and Diagnostic Center of Novus is also approved by DGHS (Directorate General of Health Services) Bangladesh.

Novus is committed to meet customers' needs and expectations by delivering competitive clinical research services by ensuring compliance to applicable regulatory norms, GxP standards (GCP, GLP etc) and Ethical standards.

Novus is also committed to apply innovative technologies, therapeutic expertise and quality standard in order to help clients to develop products safely, effectively and quickly.

Novus offers Full-spectrum clinical research solutions service to the pharmaceutical industry with Bangladeshi volunteers considering the ethical concern of the local regulatory authorities, maintaining the quality according to international standards.

















