Friday, 20 November, 2020, 12:18 PM
Business

DSE ends mixed, CSE gains amid thin participation

Published : Friday, 20 November, 2020
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) ended mixed while all indicators on the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) declined on Thursday as most dominant small investors were away from the market probably due to the surge of pandemic infection.
 DSEX, the prime index of the DSE declined by 9.76 points or 0.19 per cent to 4,879 while the DS30 index, comprising blue chips, gained 1.14 points to 1,701 and the DSE Shariah Index added 2.60 points to 1,128 at the close of the trading.
Dealers said most of investors were away as they were weighing the subscription of the biggest IPO in the history of Bangladesh that started on Tuesday to raise Tk 5.23 billion from the stock market. The IPO and will continue until November 23.
Turnover, on the DSE was low and amounted to Tk 5.83 billion, up 7.0 per cent higher from the previous day's turnover of Tk 5.45 billion.
Losers took a strong lead over the gainers as out of 327 issues traded, 165 closed lower, 93 ended higher and 69 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) dropped 16 points to close at 13,968 while the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) lost 10 points to close at 8,410.
Of the issues traded, 118 declined, 73 advanced and 43 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 7.34 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of more than Tk 148 million.


