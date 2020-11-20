BD may get preferential market access in Switzerland

Commerce Secretary Dr Md Jafar Uddin hoped that Switzerland would provide preferential market access to Bangladesh since the European Union has adopted a policy for providing preferential market access to Bangladesh for few years more.

The Commerce Secretary said it while speaking at the 2nd meeting of Inter-Agency Committee between Bangladesh and Switzerland at the Commerce Ministry conference room on Wednesday, said press release.

The commerce secretary led the Bangladesh side in the meeting while Bilateral Economic Relations Head of the Switzerland Embassy in Dhaka Erwin Bollinger led the Switzerland side.

The secretary said Bangladesh economy remained operational under despite the impact of coronavirus, its exports have also bounced back. He said that Bangladesh would become a developing country in 2014 after coming out of the LDC status.

Mentioning that there is ample scope for enhancing bilateral trade and economic cooperation between Bangladesh and Switzerland, Jafar said this could be further enhanced in the coming days.

He also opined that both the countries would benefit if necessary initiatives are taken involving the private sector.

According to official data, Bangladesh exports goods worth $106.87 million to Switzerland in the last fiscal year (FY20) while the country imported goods worth $288.47 million from Switzerland during the same period.

The press release said the meeting discussed various issues including enhancement of bilateral trade and boosting economic ties.




















