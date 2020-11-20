GPH Ispat exports 25,000 tonnes of billets to China



Steel billets are being loaded on a China bound ship from a trailer at Chattogram port on Wednesday.

The billets were being loaded on to MV Datu Fortune, which will sail off for China on Saturday.

The loading was cargo was inaugurated virtually by Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun MP, while Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, Chattogram Chamber President Mahbubul Alam also joined the inauguration virtually.

Besides, Chattogram Port Chairman Rear Admiral SM Abul Kalam Azad, Trade and Tarrif Commission Chairman Munshi Shahabuddin Ahmed, GPH Group Chairman and Managing Director Muhammad Jahangir Alam also spoke on the occasion.

Minister for Industries Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun called upon the steel industry entrepreneurs to make effective contribution to the national economy by increasing production of export oriented MS Billet.

He said the production capacity of the domestic steel industry is higher than the domestic demand, and the excess not being fully utilized. Its export will reduce the surplus.

He called upon investors to find new markets and set example of exports like the one GPH Ispat Limited has set up.

Humayun said Bangladesh is now an emerging economic power in world map. Its fast growing economy in South Asia is growing fast. Bangladesh is performing well in all sectors.

Industrialization, employment, poverty alleviation, creation of skilled manpower, economic empowerment of women, GDP growth, per capita income, export of industrial products, remittance inflows, foreign exchange reserves, infrastructure development and uninterrupted services are making spectacular contribution, he said.

























