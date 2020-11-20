Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 20 November, 2020, 12:17 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 4 'militants' from Sirajganj cordoned off house surrender       
Home Business

GPH Ispat exports 25,000 tonnes of billets to China

Published : Friday, 20 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Staff Correspondent

Steel billets are being loaded on a China bound ship from a trailer at Chattogram port on Wednesday.

Steel billets are being loaded on a China bound ship from a trailer at Chattogram port on Wednesday.

CHATTOGRAM Nov 19: The GPH Ispat Limited has added a new dimension in exports shipping 25,000 tonnes of billet to China on Wednesday.
The billets were being loaded on to MV Datu Fortune, which will sail off for China on Saturday.
The loading was cargo was inaugurated virtually by Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun MP, while Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, Chattogram Chamber President Mahbubul Alam also joined the inauguration virtually.
Besides, Chattogram Port Chairman Rear Admiral SM Abul Kalam Azad, Trade and Tarrif Commission Chairman Munshi Shahabuddin Ahmed, GPH Group Chairman and Managing Director Muhammad Jahangir Alam also spoke on the occasion.
Minister for Industries Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun called upon the steel industry entrepreneurs to make effective contribution to the national economy by increasing production of export oriented MS Billet.
He said the production capacity of the domestic steel industry is higher than the domestic demand, and the excess not being fully utilized.  Its export will reduce the surplus.
He called upon investors to find new markets and set example of exports like the one GPH Ispat Limited has set up.
Humayun said Bangladesh is now an emerging economic power in world map.     Its fast growing economy in South Asia is growing fast. Bangladesh is performing well in all sectors.
Industrialization, employment, poverty alleviation, creation of skilled manpower, economic empowerment of women, GDP growth, per capita income, export of industrial products, remittance inflows, foreign exchange reserves, infrastructure development and uninterrupted services are making spectacular contribution, he said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Qatar hotels fighting to survive until 2022 World Cup
KDS Accessories approves 15 per cent dividend
NRBC to float IPO in capital market soon
SpiceJet shares rally nearly 14pc after US FAA approves
US airline CEOs renew request for more aid in letter to Congress
Regent Textile declares 2 per cent dividend
Kore Search celebrates 2nd anniv
Nearly 12m unemployed Americans to lose aid in Dec


Latest News
Two held with liquor in Khagrachari
4 'militants' from Sirajganj cordoned off house surrender
RAB cordons off house in in Sirajganj suspecting militant hideout
6 children among 14 killed in India road accident
Nadal overpowers Tsitsipas to reach ATP semis
Vietnam threatens to shut down Facebook over censorship requests
Prince William welcomes Princess Diana interview inquiry
AstraZeneca vaccine shows promise in elderly
Trump shifts strategy to hold power
England all-rounder Moeen Ali still yearns for Test cricket
Most Read News
Armenia-Azerbaijan war: Equation of profit and loss
Padma Bridge’s role in our economy
Country sees 30 deaths, 2,364 cases in 24 hrs
7 killed as trolley overturns in C'nawabganj
DU student rape case: Majnu gets life term
6 held in city's Mirpur on charge of gang rape
Death toll from C'nawabganj accident rises to 9
Biman suspends flights on 5 int'l routes till Dec 31
BERC can change power tariff more than once a year
Dengue joins with spike in C-19 death, infection
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft