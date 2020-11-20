German firm shifts to BD from Poland with $12m investment



Ambassador of Bangladesh to Germany Md Mosharraf Hossain, Chairman of United Bridal Factory Limited Bartosz Wodecki, Managing Director of the firm Adrian Gaszaka and Commercial Counsellor in Bangladesh Embassy in Berlin Md Saiful Islamin Berlin and BEPZA Member (Investment Promotion) Md Mahmudul Hossain Khan and other BEPZA senior officials in Dhaka attend the virtual signing of a deal between the German firm and BEPZA.

The two parties inked a deal virtually in this regard from BEPZA Complex, Dhaka at one end and Bangladesh Embassy in Berlin, Germany at another end on Wednesday.

The agreement was signed at Bangladesh Embassy in Germany since the investor was unable to travel Bangladesh physically to sign necessary documents due to corona pandemic.

BEPZA set a unique example by signing a lease agreement virtually for the first time with a company to continue the flow of investment in the new global situation caused by the corona.

Ambassador of Bangladesh to Germany Md Mosharraf Hossain, Chairman of United Bridal Factory Limited Bartosz Wodecki, Managing Director of the firm Adrian Gaszaka, BEPZA Member (Investment Promotion) Md Mahmudul Hossain Khan and other BEPZA senior officials attended the signing. Commercial Counsellor in Bangladesh Embassy in Berlin Md Saiful Islam also spoke.

Member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA Md. Mahmudul Hossain Khan at BEPZA Executive Office, Dhaka and Managing Director of UBF Bridal Limited Adrian Konrad Gaszak at Bangladesh Embassy in Germany inked the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. Bangladesh Ambassador to Germany Md. Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan, ndc congratulated the German investor and assured his all out support.

Md Mosharraf Hossain congratulated the German investors and said German Ambassador in Dhaka is also very upbeat over the development.

Recently, BEPZA has permitted MS Bridal Limited to set up a garments factory in Adamjee EPZ. Due to corona pandemic, the investor is unable to travel to Bangladesh to sign the necessary paper works.

Therefore Bangladesh embassy in Berlin took the move to facilitate the signing back in Berlin so that the proposed investment project can be materialised.

The company will not only produce high-end bridal wear but also bridal accessories making a total 27 different bridal items for European clients and also for growing international markets. The new investment will create employment and transfer technical knowledge and skills.



















M/S United Bridal Factory Limited, totally owned by a German investment house is going to invest $12 million in Bangladesh while relocating one of its successful factories here from Poland.The two parties inked a deal virtually in this regard from BEPZA Complex, Dhaka at one end and Bangladesh Embassy in Berlin, Germany at another end on Wednesday.The agreement was signed at Bangladesh Embassy in Germany since the investor was unable to travel Bangladesh physically to sign necessary documents due to corona pandemic.BEPZA set a unique example by signing a lease agreement virtually for the first time with a company to continue the flow of investment in the new global situation caused by the corona.Ambassador of Bangladesh to Germany Md Mosharraf Hossain, Chairman of United Bridal Factory Limited Bartosz Wodecki, Managing Director of the firm Adrian Gaszaka, BEPZA Member (Investment Promotion) Md Mahmudul Hossain Khan and other BEPZA senior officials attended the signing. Commercial Counsellor in Bangladesh Embassy in Berlin Md Saiful Islam also spoke.Member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA Md. Mahmudul Hossain Khan at BEPZA Executive Office, Dhaka and Managing Director of UBF Bridal Limited Adrian Konrad Gaszak at Bangladesh Embassy in Germany inked the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. Bangladesh Ambassador to Germany Md. Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan, ndc congratulated the German investor and assured his all out support.Md Mosharraf Hossain congratulated the German investors and said German Ambassador in Dhaka is also very upbeat over the development.Recently, BEPZA has permitted MS Bridal Limited to set up a garments factory in Adamjee EPZ. Due to corona pandemic, the investor is unable to travel to Bangladesh to sign the necessary paper works.Therefore Bangladesh embassy in Berlin took the move to facilitate the signing back in Berlin so that the proposed investment project can be materialised.The company will not only produce high-end bridal wear but also bridal accessories making a total 27 different bridal items for European clients and also for growing international markets. The new investment will create employment and transfer technical knowledge and skills.