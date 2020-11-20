Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 20 November, 2020, 12:17 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 4 'militants' from Sirajganj cordoned off house surrender       
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Commendable steps by Boris Johnson

Published : Friday, 20 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

Dear Sir
The UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has just got the ball rolling to establish a fierce fight with the climate change crisis. Johnson has announced a string of action plans just well ahead of the upcoming 2021 UN Climate Change Conference to be held under the supervision of the UK government.

Strict plans to ban petrol vehicles, serious measures to cut the greenhouse gas emissions, innovative ideas to make homes greener and energy-efficient and bold steps to switch to traditional yet beautiful ways of travelling like walking, cycling have all been on the list prepared to fight the climate crisis. Johnson has been the real 'He-man'.

This news piece has been widely covered by BBC, sending some positive vibes across the West and the East. The UK PM has indeed been talking about the natural world while having green industrial revolution plans.

Finally, the perfect execution of green plans through proper phase-out methods will definitely make a big difference to the future fight against the climate change crisis, even inspiring the international community and attaining the desired target results all to protect Mother Earth. His initiatives also indicate that all countries need to follow them.  

P Senthil Saravana Durai
Mumbai, India.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Commendable steps by Boris Johnson
We all have a part to play in the war against food waste
Why is Myanmar so significant to China?
Armenia-Azerbaijan war: Equation of profit and loss
Excess forex reserve could be used as refinancing fund
Trump threatens a 220-year-old tradition in American politics
Corona vaccine should be free for poor people
Padma Bridge’s role in our economy


Latest News
Two held with liquor in Khagrachari
4 'militants' from Sirajganj cordoned off house surrender
RAB cordons off house in in Sirajganj suspecting militant hideout
6 children among 14 killed in India road accident
Nadal overpowers Tsitsipas to reach ATP semis
Vietnam threatens to shut down Facebook over censorship requests
Prince William welcomes Princess Diana interview inquiry
AstraZeneca vaccine shows promise in elderly
Trump shifts strategy to hold power
England all-rounder Moeen Ali still yearns for Test cricket
Most Read News
Armenia-Azerbaijan war: Equation of profit and loss
Padma Bridge’s role in our economy
Country sees 30 deaths, 2,364 cases in 24 hrs
7 killed as trolley overturns in C'nawabganj
DU student rape case: Majnu gets life term
6 held in city's Mirpur on charge of gang rape
Death toll from C'nawabganj accident rises to 9
Biman suspends flights on 5 int'l routes till Dec 31
BERC can change power tariff more than once a year
Dengue joins with spike in C-19 death, infection
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft