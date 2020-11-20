Commendable steps by Boris Johnson

Dear Sir

The UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has just got the ball rolling to establish a fierce fight with the climate change crisis. Johnson has announced a string of action plans just well ahead of the upcoming 2021 UN Climate Change Conference to be held under the supervision of the UK government.



Strict plans to ban petrol vehicles, serious measures to cut the greenhouse gas emissions, innovative ideas to make homes greener and energy-efficient and bold steps to switch to traditional yet beautiful ways of travelling like walking, cycling have all been on the list prepared to fight the climate crisis. Johnson has been the real 'He-man'.



This news piece has been widely covered by BBC, sending some positive vibes across the West and the East. The UK PM has indeed been talking about the natural world while having green industrial revolution plans.



Finally, the perfect execution of green plans through proper phase-out methods will definitely make a big difference to the future fight against the climate change crisis, even inspiring the international community and attaining the desired target results all to protect Mother Earth. His initiatives also indicate that all countries need to follow them.



P Senthil Saravana Durai

Mumbai, India.