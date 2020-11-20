

Ahmad Alfatah Mugdho



This bilateral tie faced so many ups and downs from 1960s to 1980s. The special Pauk-Phaw friendship got new dimension when Myanmar's military junta captured the power in 1988. Right after this incident, Myanmar faced so many sanctions imposed by the west and they were bound to seek help from China. China grabbed the opportunity and opened their border for establishing an open border trade zone with their strategic ally Myanmar.



When Myanmar became isolated from the world community, China was there to support Myanmar by all means and Myanmar turned into a China-dependent state. If we look at the role of China in addressing the Rohingya crisis, we can see that China has been supporting Myanmar since the beginning of this crisis which has created a protracted refugee crisis. China has blocked all sorts of resolutions against Myanmar initiated by the United Nations over the claim of Myanmar's genocidal activities against the Rohingya community, the victim of ethnic cleansing.



China has already established their strong economic presence in Myanmar for a pretty long time. Myanmar's bosom friend China has got the largest share of foreign investment in Myanmar's economy which also symbolizes the exorbitant significance of Myanmar to China. Myanmar is geo-strategically important to China for implementing their economic pre-balancing strategy by which China is going to be the new hegemon, imposing threat to the unipolar world order controlled by the United States of America.



Why is Myanmar so significant to China?



Myanmar has been a vital key player for China to ensure energy security because China's entire economic growth is dependent on the energy import from overseas, where Myanmar is the richest source of oil and gas. We know that following the theory of Alfred Mahan, the United States of America has been enriching their naval power and they have become the most powerful nation considering naval power. They has established this dominance by establishing powerful naval bases all over the world.



The seventh naval fleet of the USA is located in a position from where it can easily block the free passage of China to enter the Indian Ocean. It can also block the Malacca Strait for halting the trade route of China. Here, Myanmar is a getaway for China to ensure their entry into the Indian Ocean because China can directly use the Myanmar route from their Yunnan province to make their entrance into Indian Ocean by also avoiding the Malacca dilemma created by the United States.



Myanmar is located in such a position from where China can not only enter the Indian Ocean but also operate surveillance mission over the Indian Ocean as well as over India. Thus Myanmar has become the geo-strategic chokepoint for China. China has already arranged to set up a multipolar world order where the hegemonic monopoly over the international order by the United States will be ended. To sustain the unstoppable rise, China needs the support of a strategic ally like Myanmar.



Without the help of Myanmar, the safe passage as well as safe entrance of China into the Indian Ocean is pretty viable and so this special sort of friendship will keep continuing. Not only China, but also Myanmar wants this relation because China has been their sole saviour in the international arena where Myanmar has become isolated because of their brutal activities for a long time. The world community as well as the western powers has recognized Myanmar as a rough state who always follows the policy of coercion.



It is very clear that China will always be on good terms with Myanmar for its own interest. But China should not be blind in serving own national interest, it also has to ensure justice and also has to uphold humanitarian issues. Unfortunately, their roles regarding the Rohingya crisis is frustrating. As a responsible and powerful country of world politics, China should change its policy while dealing with sensitive issues, like the Rohingya crisis.



The writer is a student, Department of International Relations,

University of Dhaka



























