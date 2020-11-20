Trump threatens a 220-year-old tradition in American politics



Syed Badiuzzaman



Periodic transfer of power in a peaceful way following a free and fair election is exactly what separates a democratic system of government from prolonged dictatorial rule. In a democracy, power is transferred from one government to another because that is what the people want. And they make their voice heard through a free, fair and transparent electoral process.



This is what we call democracy. And at the heart of it lies again a peaceful transition from one government to another following a free and fair election. All old, established and strong democratic countries including Australia, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Norway, Sweden and of course the United States have been following the system of post-election transfer of power in an orderly and peaceful way.



But deviating from the long-standing tradition of American democracy to the utter shock and surprise of many people within the country and abroad, President Donald Trump rather has chosen to mount barricades in the way of smooth transition or a peaceful transfer of power from his administration to the incoming administration of newly elected American president and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden.



Even though the former US Vice-President got the electoral votes he needed to become American president, Donald Trump hasn't yet conceded his defeat in the election nor has he congratulated Joe Biden on his election victory. Instead he held off transition to the incoming administration of Joe Biden, falsely claiming that there was voter fraud and other irregularities in the election, especially in the mail-in ballots.



But interestingly Trump's own Department of Homeland Security said that the "2020 US Election was the most secure in American history."In a statement, Department of Homeland Security's Cyber security and Infrastructure Security Agency said: "The November 3rd election was the most secure in American history. There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes or was in anyway compromised."



Yet, President Trump held his ground and asked his administration officials not to cooperate with the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden who described the situation as "embarrassing." It is indeed an embarrassing situation and a threat to American democracy. This kind of situation usually occurs in developing countries which transition from military dictatorship or some kind of authoritarian rule to democracy.



Stalemate over post-election transfer of power is unfamiliar not just in American democracy but in every old and well established democratic nation in the world. Emerging democratic countries around the globe look to America for guidance about their system of democracy and good governance. They consider America as a beacon of democracy which, in fact, has truly been the leader of the democratic world for a pretty long time.



So, the current standoff in the United States over transfer of power from the outgoing administration of President Donald Trump to the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden has triggered a kind of shock wave through the democratic world. People in many countries are also scratching their heads in bafflement over the current election stalemate in America, the beacon of democracy and the leader of the free world.



Political observers argue that Trump's action is not promoting the cause of democracy in America. Holding off peaceful transfer of power after an as usually free and fair election is actually threatening the system of democracy in the country. Why is Trump doing what he is doing? They say that Trump's refusal to concede is certainly not in the interest of America or the American people. He is doing all these things just in his self-interest.



American went to the 2020 election in the middle of a terrible pandemic which is still ravaging virtually the entire country. Currently, there are 11.5 million active coronavirus cases in the United States where the death toll due to the deadly disease is about to cross a grim milestone of one quarter of a million. The incoming administration has already placed its top priority on COVID-19 to save lives. But Trump isn't cooperating with Biden in this case either.



Two weeks have already passed since the Nov. 3 election. But Trump hasn't given any indication so far that he is about to give up and accept the election results. Rather, he has cancelled his visit to his Florida home, where he usually spends his Thanksgiving Holidays each year, and decided to stay at the White House to closely monitor the situation. After firing his Defense Secretary last week, he axed Christopher Krebs, director of the Cyber security and Infrastructure Security Agency on Tuesday.



Krebs lost his job for his candid and accurate assessment of the just-held U.S. presidential election. In a comment, he said: "The November 3rd election was the most secure in American history and there is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes or was in anyway compromised." But Donald Trump, on the other hand, has been trying to portray this election as the most fraudulent in American history. So, Trump showed him the door.

With an apparently journalistic curiosity, I watched all US presidential elections since 1988, the year I came to America to work at a Boston-area newspaper under a professional fellowship program. Since then I witnessed almost all losing presidential candidates of both major parties-Republican and Democratic-accepting the election results in a graceful manner and congratulating their opponents right on the election nights with a promise to work together for America.



In the wee hours of Nov. 8, 2016, outgoing President Barack Obama called presumptive winner Donald Trump, congratulated him on his apparent election victory and invited him to the White House to have discussions for a smooth transition between the two administrations. And when Obama was elected president, he lavishly praised outgoing President George W. Bush in his inaugural speech for "his service to the nation" and "cooperation throughout the transition process."



Peaceful transfer of power has been a norm in American politics since 1800 when President John Adams lost his re-election to Thomas Jefferson. Since then there hasn't been any such problem over transition from one presidency to the next except for the current stalemate. If Trump refuses to concede and commit to transition even after exhausting his all legal options, then that will be another historic event in America-but for all the wrong reasons.



The writer is a Toronto-based journalist who also writes for the Toronto Sun and Canada's Postmedia Network

