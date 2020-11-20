Cloth trader jailed for harassing woman

SIRAJGANJ, Nov 19: A mobile court on Wednesday sentenced a cloth trader to three months' jail for harassing a woman in Ullahpara Upazila of the district.

Executive Magistrate and Raiganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) M Razizul Alam handed down the verdict. Convict Anukul Chandra, 49, is a resident of Char Kawak Village in the upazila.

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-12 Company Commander M Mohiuddin Miraz said a woman was harassed while buying clothes from Anukul's shop at Solonga Bazaar on Tuesday.



