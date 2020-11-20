Minor dies from ‘wrong treatment’ in Netrakona

NETRAKONA, Nov 19: An 11-month-old girl died allegedly from wrong treatment in Purbadhala Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.

Deceased Jonaki was the daughter of Jahangir Alam, a resident of Bhitargaon Village in the upazila.

Jahangir took Jonaki to Md Golam Mostafa, deputy assistant medical officer of Purbadhala Upazila Health Complex, in the evening for the treatment of her tumour on the head.

Golam Mostafa took the patient to his chamber at Ma Diagnostic Centre in front of the Upazila Health Complex where he gave her an injection before operation.

As Jonaki started to have seizure, she was taken to Upazila Health Complex where she died.

On-duty physician Wahidur Rahman Khan said she was taken to the hospital at about 5pm with seizure. She died after they had given her oxygen.

The hospital authority said a three-member committee was formed to investigate the matter.

Purbadhala Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mohammad Tawhidur Rahman said no case has been filed in this connection.











