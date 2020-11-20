Four found dead in four districts

Four persons were found dead in separate incidents in four districts- Patuakhali, Narsingdi, Rajshahi and Khulna, in three days.

DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI: Police recovered the throat-slit body of a man from Dashmina Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

Deceased Nazrul Islam alias Nasrul Alam Hawlader, 45, was the son of late Fazlul Haque Hawlader of Banshbaria Village in the upazila.

Police said locals saw the body in a bag at the kitchen of the deceased's house about 7:30am and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Patuakhali Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Dashmina Police Station (PS) Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Jashim confirmed the incident adding that, filing of a case is underway in this connection.

RAIPURA, NARSINGDI: Police recovered the decomposed body of an unknown woman from a beel (water body) in Raipura Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said local fishermen saw the body, aged about 30, in the beel between Ballavpur and Mahishav areas under Charsubuddhi Union in the afternoon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Locals said the deceased might have come here to visit Salamat Ali's shrine three days back and died in an accident.

Second Officer of Raipura PS Dev Dulal confirmed the incident adding that, the reason behind her death would be known after getting autopsy report.

RAJSHAHI: Police recovered the hanging body of a mentally-challenged man from a mango tree in Godagari Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

Deceased Ashraf, 50, was a resident of Bidirpur Hijalgachhi Village under Matikata Union in the upazila.

Locals saw the body hanging from a mango tree near Hijalgachhi Brick Kiln in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and took it to Godagari Model PS.

Relatives and family members confirmed that Ashraf Ali had been suffering from mental illness for long.

The PS OC Khalilur Rahman Patwari confirmed the incident.

DUMURIA, KHULNA: Police recovered the hanging body of a woman from her house in Dumuria Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.

Deceased Anne Begum, 25, was the wife of Liton Sheikh of Deruli Village under Raghunathpur Union in the upazila.

The deceased's father Abdur Razzak Sarder alleged that her daughter was killed by her husband over Liton's extramarital affair with one Mukta Khatun.

Police sources said Anne Begum was found hanging from the ceiling in the house in the evening.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Khulna Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Dumuria PS OC Md Aminul Islam Biplob confirmed the incident adding that, an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.









