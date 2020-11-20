200 farmers get Boro seeds in Kishoreganj

KISHOREGANJ, Nov 19: Each of 200 farmers of 11 unions and one municipality in Sadar Upazila of the district got five kilograms of Boro paddy seeds.

The seeds were handed over to the farmers at District Shilpakala Academy Auditorium in collaboration with Prime Minister's Special Assistant Agriculturist Moshiur Rahman Humayun on Tuesday.

District Krishak League President Ahmed Ullah presided over the function while district Awami League (AL) President Advocate Kamrul Ahsan Shajahan was chief guest.

It was addressed, among others, by district AL General Secretary (GS) Advocate MA Afzol, its Forest and Environment Secretary Anayet Karim Omi, Religious Affairs Secretary AKM Shamsul Islam Khan Masum, district Mahila AL GS Bilkis Begum, district Krishak League GS Anwar Hossain Bacchu, district Juba League leader Rashed Jahangir Pallab, and district Chhatra League GS Faiz Uman Khan.























