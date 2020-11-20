Video
Home Countryside

Shil Nora factory labourers at life risk in Rajshahi

Published : Friday, 20 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Nov 19: Shil Nora factory labourers in Puthia Upazila of the district are losing their lives from 'occupational health diseases' for not following health safety rules.
In the last 10 years, 20 labourers died. After being affected by occupational diseases, 12 more are fighting with death.
In 1998, one Jahurul Islam of Shibpurhat area in the upazila went to Nawapara of Jashore where he learned the skill of making Shil Nora. Later he established a factory in his area. Seeing his factory profitable, many others opened such factories.
But labourers fell in health risks for making Shil Nora by cutting stones. As a result, many left the job. At present, only three factories are making Shil Nora.
A visit found about 15 labourers in three factories of Ismail Hossain, Ibrahim and Yakub Ali in Shibpurhat area. Most of them are not using health safety gears.
One labourer Taleb Ali said, "At present, our business is dull. So we are doing the job of cutting stones in order to run our families. We are not given health safety gears from the factories. Many don't want to purchase safety gears for their low wages. So, many labourers are suffering from respiratory problems."
Meanwhile, factory owners denied commenting about it.
Baneshwar Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Gazi Sultan said, in his union, at least 20 labourers died in the last 10 years. At present, there are 10 to 12 patients. By the time, 12 labourers died in Jagirpara, three in Dhalat Village, two in Shibpur, and one in Raghurampur villages.
One Hasen Ali, 21, son of Moslem Uddin of Jagirpara Village, died of lung disease on September 29 last. He was the only earner of his family. Now, the family is passing days in hardship.
UP Member Abdul Malek said, being allured of high wages by the factory owners, needy people in the locality are working in Shil Nora factories. In the beginning, the labourers cannot feel their physical problems. But within three to six months, they develop breathing difficulties. They cannot take proper treatment for lack of money. So they have to die without treatment.
He also said, "Factory owners do not give any assistance to the infected labourers. We are providing all out assistances to these families."
In this connection, Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Nazma Akhter said, labourers are cutting stones without using health safety gears. So, they are getting infected by diseases within a short time. Many are dying without treatment in right time.


