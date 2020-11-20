Flood-hit farmers get cash support at Gobindaganj

GAIBANDHA, Nov 19: A total of 465 flood-hit farmers of Katabari Union in Gobindaganj Upazila of the district got cash support worth Tk 23.25 lakh from ActionAid, an international non-government organisation, on Monday, to recover their losses caused by floods.

The Greta Thunberg Foundation supported the programme.

In this connection, a distribution function was held on the Mahmud Bag High School premises of the union in the afternoon.

Upazila Chairman Abdul Latif Prodhan spoke in the event as chief guest while Upazila Nirbahi Officer Ramkrishna Barman was special guest and Senior Agricultural Officer of Ghoraghat Action Aid Branch Office Abdul Kaiyum chaired it.

It was also addressed, among others, by Upazila Agriculture Officer Mortoba Ali Manik, former Katabari Union Parishad Chairman Shafique Mahmud Golap, and Programme Officer of Action Aid's Ghoraghat Branch Shamiur Rahman Shamim.

Upazila Chairman Abdul Latif Prodhan, in his speeches, said various NGOs along with government stood beside the flood-hit farmers with cash support to help them farm Aman paddy without economic trouble during this Aman season.

He also thanked the officials of Action Aid for distributing cash to the farmers of the union.

Later, he formally distributed the cheques of cash support to the selected farmers.

Each farmer got a cheque worth Tk 5,000.





