Two electrocuted in two districts  

Two persons including a young girl were electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Mymensingh and Tangail, in two days.

MYMENSINGH: A man was electrocuted in Kewatkhali area of the city on Tuesday morning.

Deceased Bachchu Mia, 40, was the son of Jasim Uddin of the area.

Local sources said Bachchu was changing a bamboo pillar of the kitchen at home about 7am. Suddenly, he came in contact with a live electric wire, which left him seriously injured.

He was rushed to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, where he died under treatment.

Kotwali Model Police Station (PS) Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) Faruk Hossen confirmed the incident.

NAGARPUR, TANGAIL: A female student was electrocuted in Nagarpur Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

Deceased Atia Akhter, 22, was an honours fourth year student at Government Debendra College in Manikganj. She was the daughter of Adar Ali of Dhukutia Village under Mamudnagar Union in the upazila.

Locals said Atia went to bring straw from a pile from the courtyard in the morning. At that time, she came in touch of an electrified raw bamboo and was electrocuted.









