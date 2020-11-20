Traffic rules frequently violated in Barishal City

BARISHAL, Nov 19: Traffic rules are being frequently violated in northern part of the city.

As a result, people of the area are suffering from regular traffic jams.

There is a lack of traffic discipline on the main roads of that part of the city, namely Bazaar Road, Saw Road, Line Road, Faria Patty, Chaker Pool, Line Road and New Port Road.

Hundreds of autos, mahindras, trucks, mini-trucks, rickshaws and motorbikes are plying on these roads violating traffic law. But, the Traffic Department of Barishal Metropolitan Police are not taking any steps in this connection for mysterious reasons.























