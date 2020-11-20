Video
Home Countryside

Bailey bridges turn death traps at Nagarpur

Published : Friday, 20 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

Bailey bridges turn death traps at Nagarpur

Bailey bridges turn death traps at Nagarpur

NAGARPUR, TANGAIL, Nov 19: All the 10 bailey bridges on the Nagarpur-Aricha Regional Highway in Nagarpur Upazila of the district have turned into death traps.
Taking life risks, lakhs of people and thousands of vehicles are using these bridges every day. Accidents are occurring very often. To avert further accidents, it is necessary to build permanent bridges and expand the highway.
Of the 28 km highway, 12 km are located in Nagarpur Upazila, and the remaining 16 km are in Manikganj District.
Ranging from Elasin Shamsul Haque Bridge point of Nagarpur via Nagarpur Upazila headquarters and Daulatpur and Ghior upazilas of Manikganj, this road has been linked to Dhaka-Aricha Highway in Borongail area.
Before making this road, 10 bailey bridges were built in Nagarpur part. These are located in Khorshed Market, Dhalamara, Thana Mor, Barapusha, Bhalkutia, Tirchha, Tengripara, Arorakumod, Dhuburia and Chasabhadra areas.
Every day, several hundred CNG-run auto-rickshaws ply the Nagarpur-Aricha Regional Highway. The number of unapproved vehicles including truck and lorry of different brickfields has also increased in Nagarpur.
Signboards reading "Risky bridge, be cautious" were hanged along these bridges by the Roads and Highway Division (RHD). But these cautionary signboards have disappeared.
The steel plates on some of the bridges have been damaged. Trucks get stuck in these. Motorbikes and light vehicles face accidents. Earlier, some bridges collapsed. These kinds of accidents are happening very often. Following the accidents, movement of all modes of vehicles remains suspended for 10 to 12 days.
CNG auto-rickshaw drivers said, "We have to wait when any big goods laden vehicle gets on the bridge. We have to drive taking life risk." Assistant Engineer of Tangail RHD Al Amin said traffic movement is being continued after repairing these bridges sometimes. A proposal to make new and modern bridges has been sent to the higher authorities.


