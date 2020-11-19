Noise pollution is a silent killer: Environmentalists  

People are not following the guidelines of Bangladesh Noise Pollution Controls Rules (2006) causing serious noise pollution and damaging people's hearing ability.

About 50 decibels sound level during the day time and 40 decibel sound level at night are allowed in the silent zones, suggested the rules

Similarly, the maximum sound level for industrial areas should be from 70 to 75 decibel. But various studies have shown that this level is not being observed anywhere in Bangladesh.

No roads in Dhaka city can be found where the rules are being followed. Many environmentalists termed the current stage of noise pollution in Bangladesh 'noise terrorism'.

Sound pollution is the most harmful aspect as it silently damages a person's hearing ability, they said.

The main source of this sound pollution is vehicle horns. According to the Economist's Intelligence list, Bangladesh is the second most uninhabitable city in the world and the reason behind is sound pollution.

The most alarming issue is this excessive level of noise pollution is not only limited to the capital city but it has also spread to upazila level.

According to a survey report of Department of Environment conducted in the year of 2016-2017 under an integrated partnership programme car horns are mainly responsible for noise pollution.

According to a research report, at least 61 percent Dhaka dwellers are suffering from depression and mental problem.

When asked, Dr Majumder said people must respect the existing laws and guidelines.

"If we want to decrease the noise pollution then unnecessary honking and hydraulic horns should be stopped," he said.

Sound-box and mike even in residential areas in the name of social gatherings also causes huge noise pollution, he said.

Another research report shows that at least 20 percent people across the country are deaf. Of them at least 11 percent traffic police have hearing problem.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Dr Lelin Chowdhury, an environment activist, said people can hear the sounds from 20 to 20,000 Hz. "If it is more than this our hearing ability will be damaged."

However, Environment Minister, Md. Shahab Uddin said in 2018 and 2019, his ministry with the help of Environment Department took several steps to prevent noise pollution. -REUTERS