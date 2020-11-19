21 C-19 deaths, 2111 fresh cases in a day

111Staff Correspondent 222

The country has recorded 21 deaths and 2,111 fresh cases from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

The latest deaths take the overall death toll from the pandemic in the country to 6,275, according to a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on

Wednesday.

Bangladesh's first Covid-19 death was recorded on March 18.

The daily test positivity rate was 12.82%. A total of 16,469 samples were tested at 117 authorized laboratories across the country.

The total number of infections has now surged to 438,795.

Meanwhile, the recovery count rose to 354,788 after another 1,893 patients were discharged from hospitals in the 24 hours till Wednesday morning.

Among the 21 deaths, 14 are male and seven are female. Of them, one person was below 10 years, one in his 30s, six above 50, and 13 over 60 years old.

According to division-wise data in the last 24 hours, 13 deaths from Covid-19 took place in Dhaka division, three in Chittagong, one in Rajshahi, two in Khulna, one in Barisal, and one in Rangpur, according to the press release.

A total of 2,589,421 samples have been tested since the detection of the first Covid-19 case in the country.







