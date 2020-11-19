Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 19 November, 2020, 4:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Blow to Trump as Michigan’s largest county unanimously certifies Biden’s win

Published : Thursday, 19 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

DETROIT, Nov 18: In an abrupt about-face, Michigan's largest county on Tuesday night unanimously certified election results showing Democrat Joe Biden defeating President Donald Trump, hours after Republicans first blocked formal approval of voters' intentions.
The initial move was quickly condemned by Democrats, election experts and spectators at the Wayne County Board of Canvassers online meeting as a dangerous attempt to block the results of a free and fair election.
"We depend on democratic norms, including that the losers graciously accept defeat. That seems to be breaking down," said Joshua Douglas, a law professor at the University of Kentucky.
The state vote certification process is usually a routine task, and the ultimate resolution in Wayne County propels Biden toward formal victory in Michigan. Still, Tuesday's chaotic developments are likely to sow more doubt among Trump's supporters in the election results and could galvanize Republicans in other states to try to look for ways to slow down the final steps in making      his loss official.
Republicans are also trying to stop formal certification of the election results in other swing states, including Arizona, Nevada and Pennsylvania.
Biden crushed Trump in Wayne County, a Democratic stronghold, by more than a 2-1 margin and won Michigan by 146,000 votes, according to unofficial results. His victory reversed Trump's surprise 2016 gains in the industrial Midwest and put Biden on the path to clearing the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House.
Still, Trump and his allies have launched an array of baseless attacks on the integrity of the election and numerous lawsuits aimed at slowing down the formal vote certification process. Each state certifies its election results and the Electoral College meets Dec. 14 to codify the results.
In Michigan, Trump allies and Republican poll challengers have spent days launching unsuccessful litigation. They claimed fraud during absentee ballot counting at a Detroit convention center, but two judges found no evidence and refused to stop the canvassing process.
It's against that backdrop that the Wayne County Board of Canvassers met Tuesday. In a rare and extraordinary move, they did not bless the will of Detroit-area voters. Instead, the panel split in a 2-2 vote, with Republicans voting against certification of the results.
Monica Palmer, one of the two Republicans, said poll books in certain precincts in Detroit - a majority-Black city - were out of balance. Jonathan Kinloch, a Democrat on the panel, said the discrepancies were the result of "human error" and called it "reckless and irresponsible" to not certify the results.
There has been no evidence of widespread voting fraud in Michigan, or in any other state. Federal and state officials from both parties have declared the 2020 election safe and secure.
Still, Trump has spent the two weeks since Election Day raising false claims of voter fraud and refusing to concede to Biden. He relished the initial developments in Michigan, tweeting, "Having courage is a beautiful thing."
But the broader condemnation was swift, including from the meeting's online spectators, who blasted Palmer and fellow Republican William Hartmann during a public comment period over Zoom.
The Rev. Wendell Anthony, a well-known pastor and head of the Detroit branch of the NAACP, called their actions a "disgrace."
"You have extracted a Black city out of a county and said the only ones that are at fault is the city of Detroit, where 80% of the people who reside here are African Americans. Shame on you!" Anthony said, his voice rising.    -AP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Noise pollution is a silent killer: Environmentalists  
21 C-19 deaths, 2111 fresh cases in a day
Blow to Trump as Michigan’s largest county unanimously certifies Biden’s win
Ex-Gazipur mayor  Mannan jailed for one year 
Doctors, staff protest arrest of NIMH director
120 BNP men get anticipatory bail in bus torching cases
BD gets $256.5m from Green Climate Fund
UN pulls $100m from emergency fund in bid to avert famines


Latest News
Govt officials outnumber politicians in siphoning off money abroad: FM
DU student rape case verdict Thursday
German company to relocate factory from Poland to Bangladesh
US ends Boeing 737 MAX flight ban
Power supply restored to Sylhet after 31 hours
New Zealand Police introduce hijab to uniform
BNP practices anarchy, politics of killing: Quader
Santa candles get masked up in Greece in COVID-19 surge
Experts fear sharp rise in Covid-19 cases in winter: PM
Salah returns second positive Covid test
Most Read News
Bolivia: Chronicle of a coup overturned
Human chain demands for rebuilding M’sing school
Torching buses in Dhaka: 120 BNP men get bail
Two held with hemp in Kurigram
Controversial persons, intruders get posts in Juba League new committee
Home Minister tests COVID-19 negative for 4th time
Gold bars weighing 5cr seized at Dhaka airport
21 COVID deaths, 2,111 cases in 24 hrs
Power outage hits Sylhet
Violence and politics in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft