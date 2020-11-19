Ex-Gazipur mayor  Mannan jailed for one year 

MA Mannan, former Mayor of Gazipur City Corporation, was sentenced to one year simple imprisonment (SI) by a Dhaka court for embezzlement of Tk 49 lakh from relief and poverty fund of the corporation.

In the same judgement

the court fined him Tk 50 lakh and in default to suffer three more months in prison.

Judge Syed Kamal Hossain of Dhaka Divisional Special Judge Court pronounced the judgement in presence of Mannan, said ACC prosecutor Syed Mahmud Hossain Jahangir on Wednesday.

The case statement is that while MA Mannan was the Mayor of Gazipur City Corporation from the year 2013 to 2015, he embezzled Tk 49 lakh through 999 fake vouchers from the fund of relief and poverty of the Gazipur City Corporation.

In this connection ACC Assistant Director Shamsul Alam filed a case with Joydebpur Police Station on June 23 in 2016 against Mannan and one other.







