Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 19 November, 2020, 4:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Doctors, staff protest arrest of NIMH director

Published : Thursday, 19 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Staff Correspondent 

Doctors and employees have besieged the office of the National Institute of Mental Health and Hospital (NIMH) director in protest against the arrest of a physician in connection with the killing of a police officer.
The demonstration brought all medical activities at the hospital to a halt from 10:00am on Wednesday, much to the
dismay of patients and their relatives who were left to wait for nearly two and a half hours for seeking medical attention.  
NIMH director and senior doctors were protesting the arrest of the registrar, Dr Abbullah Al Mamun, in a case filed over the death of a police officer. They have besieged the administrative building since the morning.
Meanwhile, medical activities at the hospital came to a halt for over two hours during the protest from 10:00am. A Dhaka court later remanded Dr Mamun for two days, allowing the police to interrogate him in custody.
However, the disgruntled doctors and employees of the Mental Health Institute claim that the police arrested a government health official from his home without informing the hospital authorities.
Although physicians began to see outdoor patients from 12:30pm, director Bidhan Ranjan Roy Poddar and some officials were kept confined to the administrative block till then.
Police arrested NIMH registrar Dr Abdullah Al Mamun on Tuesday and then took him on a two-day remand in the case filed over the death of Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Anisul Karim Shipon.
Police alleged that Dr Mamun takes a 30 per cent commission on every patient he recommends to Mind Aid Hospital.
The protesting doctors and employees claimed that police have arrested a government health official from his home without informing the hospital authorities.
Anisul Karim Shipon, Assistant Commissioner of Barishal Metropolitan Police Traffic Department, was taken to Mind Aid Hospital in city's Adabor area around 11:45am on Monday for treatment. But, he died soon after admission to the hospital.
Later, a video of beating up of senior ASP Shipon in the Aggression Management Room of Mind Aid Hospital had gone viral on social media.
The victim's father Faizuddin Ahmed lodged a murder case with Adabor Police Station early Tuesday accusing some 15 people.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Noise pollution is a silent killer: Environmentalists  
21 C-19 deaths, 2111 fresh cases in a day
Blow to Trump as Michigan’s largest county unanimously certifies Biden’s win
Ex-Gazipur mayor  Mannan jailed for one year 
Doctors, staff protest arrest of NIMH director
120 BNP men get anticipatory bail in bus torching cases
BD gets $256.5m from Green Climate Fund
UN pulls $100m from emergency fund in bid to avert famines


Latest News
Govt officials outnumber politicians in siphoning off money abroad: FM
DU student rape case verdict Thursday
German company to relocate factory from Poland to Bangladesh
US ends Boeing 737 MAX flight ban
Power supply restored to Sylhet after 31 hours
New Zealand Police introduce hijab to uniform
BNP practices anarchy, politics of killing: Quader
Santa candles get masked up in Greece in COVID-19 surge
Experts fear sharp rise in Covid-19 cases in winter: PM
Salah returns second positive Covid test
Most Read News
Bolivia: Chronicle of a coup overturned
Human chain demands for rebuilding M’sing school
Torching buses in Dhaka: 120 BNP men get bail
Two held with hemp in Kurigram
Controversial persons, intruders get posts in Juba League new committee
Home Minister tests COVID-19 negative for 4th time
Gold bars weighing 5cr seized at Dhaka airport
21 COVID deaths, 2,111 cases in 24 hrs
Power outage hits Sylhet
Violence and politics in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft