Doctors, staff protest arrest of NIMH director

Doctors and employees have besieged the office of the National Institute of Mental Health and Hospital (NIMH) director in protest against the arrest of a physician in connection with the killing of a police officer.

The demonstration brought all medical activities at the hospital to a halt from 10:00am on Wednesday, much to the

dismay of patients and their relatives who were left to wait for nearly two and a half hours for seeking medical attention.

NIMH director and senior doctors were protesting the arrest of the registrar, Dr Abbullah Al Mamun, in a case filed over the death of a police officer. They have besieged the administrative building since the morning.

Meanwhile, medical activities at the hospital came to a halt for over two hours during the protest from 10:00am. A Dhaka court later remanded Dr Mamun for two days, allowing the police to interrogate him in custody.

However, the disgruntled doctors and employees of the Mental Health Institute claim that the police arrested a government health official from his home without informing the hospital authorities.

Although physicians began to see outdoor patients from 12:30pm, director Bidhan Ranjan Roy Poddar and some officials were kept confined to the administrative block till then.

Police arrested NIMH registrar Dr Abdullah Al Mamun on Tuesday and then took him on a two-day remand in the case filed over the death of Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Anisul Karim Shipon.

Police alleged that Dr Mamun takes a 30 per cent commission on every patient he recommends to Mind Aid Hospital.

Anisul Karim Shipon, Assistant Commissioner of Barishal Metropolitan Police Traffic Department, was taken to Mind Aid Hospital in city's Adabor area around 11:45am on Monday for treatment. But, he died soon after admission to the hospital.

Later, a video of beating up of senior ASP Shipon in the Aggression Management Room of Mind Aid Hospital had gone viral on social media.

The victim's father Faizuddin Ahmed lodged a murder case with Adabor Police Station early Tuesday accusing some 15 people.








