Thursday, 19 November, 2020, 4:44 AM
120 BNP men get anticipatory bail in bus torching cases

Published : Thursday, 19 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail to 120 leaders and activists of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), including its standing committee member Gayeshwer Chandra Roy, till January 5 in connection with 13 cases filed over arson attacks on buses in the capital.
BNP central committee member Ishraq Hossain,
Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal General Secretary Sultan Salahuddin Tuku, BNP-nominated candidate for Dhaka-18 constituency by-polls SM Jahangir Hossain, and Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal President Fazlur Rahman Khokan are among the accused.
The court also directed them to surrender before the Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court after expiry of the bail period.
An HC bench of Justice Md Habibul Gani and Justice Md Riaz Uddin Khan granted the bail after hearing the petitions filed by the leaders and activists.
Senior Lawyer Nitai Roy Chowdhury, Barrister Sahjahan Omar, Barrister Ruhul Quddus Kazal, Salauddin Dolon moved the bail petitioners before the court.
On October 13, a Dhaka court placed many accused on remand for their alleged involvement in arson attacks on nine vehicles in the capital.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate passed the order when the investigation officers of the cases produced the accused before the court and prayed for remand.
On November 12, at least nine buses were torched in different parts of the capital within four and a half hours, which police suspect was part of a plot to carry out subversive activities.


