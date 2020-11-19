UN pulls $100m from emergency fund in bid to avert famines

UNITED NATIONS, Nov 18: United Nations aid chief Mark Lowcock said on Tuesday he would use $100 million from the world body's emergency fund to help seven countries try to avert famine fueled by conflict, spiraling economies, climate change and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some $30 million will be spent in Yemen, $15 million each in Afghanistan and northeast Nigeria, $7

million each in South Sudan and Democratic Republic of the Congo and $6 million in Burkina Faso. Lowcock said $20 million had also been set aside in anticipation of a worsening situation in Ethiopia.

"The prospect of a return to a world in which famines are commonplace would be heart wrenching and obscene in a world where there is more than enough food for everyone. Famines result in agonizing and humiliating deaths," Lowcock said.

"Their impact on a country is devastating and long lasting," he said in a statement.

Nearly $500 million has been paid into the U.N. Central Emergency Response Fund in 2020. It is used to enable the world body to respond quickly to new humanitarian crises or underfunded emergencies without having to wait for earmarked donations.

World leaders responded with funds and stimulus packages and managed to avoid the worst-case scenario. But now as the coronavirus continues to surge, prompting another wave of shutdowns, Beasley says funding that was available this year will not be available in 2021.

"We were able to avert it in 2020," Beasley told The Associated Press in an interview, but said without billions of dollars "we are going to have famines of biblical proportions in 2021."

WFP needs $15 billion next year to avoid famine and to carry out the agency's programs around the globe.

"If I could get that coupled with our normal money, then we avert famine around the world," he told the news outlet.

In October, the WFP was awarded the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize for its efforts to fight hunger and food insecurity in conflict-affected areas around the globe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Beasley said he's been using the spotlight to warn world leaders that 2021 will be a more challenging year and to raise extra money from governments.

Beasley said in April 135 million people faced "crisis levels of hunger or worse" in 2020 and an additional 130 million could be pushed to the brink of starvation by 2021. But during a virtual interview Wednesday, he said the number of people facing crisis levels of hunger has risen to 270 million. -REUTERS







