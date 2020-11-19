No magic expected on Teesta water issue: Momen



Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen talking to reporters at Dhaka Reporters Unity in the capital on Wednesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

However, there will be no magic or wonder on Teesta water sharing issue there, he said.

Both the sides in principle agreed to sign it but it has not happened. However they (India) never

said that it (Teesta deal) would not happen.

They said they failed to do it due to their internal problems, the Foreign Minister said.

"This meeting aims to re-fresh the relationship between Bangladesh and India. 'December 16' is an achievement for both Bangladesh and India..," he said.

"Four Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) would be signed during the meeting. Our Foreign Secretary will visit Delhi next month to finalize the date of the meeting," he told reporters at a 'Meet the Reporters' event with Dhaka Reporters Unity.

"We are going to send a technical team to India to discuss the water issues." He said. Myanmar's lack of sincerity is the key reason behind the delay in Rohingya repatriation.

"Myanmar does not feel any pressure and they do not respond to Bangladesh on the Rohingya repatriation issue. If we knock them 100 times, they just reply twice. We sought genuine pressure from the international community on Myanmar."

Dhaka will seek the newly elected Myanmar government to fix 'a date' for commencing Rohingya repatriation while Bangladesh's friendly countries pledged to mount pressure on Naypyidaw in this regard.

DRU President Rafiqul Islam Azad and General Secretary Reaz Chowdhury also spoke at the 'Meet-the-Reporters' programme held at its Nasrul Hamid Auditorium.

Dr Momen said Bangladesh's friendly countries assured Dhaka that as Myanmar election was over now, they would mount pressure on Naypyidaw afresh over Rohingya repatriation.

The Foreign Minister said Russia and China have encouraged all to solve the Rohingya issue bilaterally. "We remain engaged on all fronts - bilateral, trilateral and multilateral -- to find a solution."

"Our friends like China, Japan, the European Union and the United Kingdom told us that they would help us so that Myanmar would take initiative in this regard (Rohingya repatriation)," he said.







