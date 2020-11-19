Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 19 November, 2020, 4:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Officials outnumber politicians in siphoning off money: FM      

Published : Thursday, 19 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Wednesday said he was surprised to see the number of government officials who siphoned off money to Toronto, Canada, outnumbered politicians.
"It is an initial information. We've to verify it," he told reporters at Dhaka Reporters Unity on Wednesday referring to information they have about 28 cases.
Of the 28 cases, only four are politicians while the rest are government officials, including a few businesspeople.
"I thought that the number of politicians would be higher. I got surprised to know that officials outnumbered politicians, though the information is not comprehensive…, "said the Foreign Minister.
He said many government officials have houses in Toronto and their children are studying there.
The Foreign Minister said such a situation is not only there in Canada, but also in Malaysia.
"It's difficult to get     information," Dr Momen said adding that what they see in media reports on thousands of crores of money is siphoned off is not fully true considering the figure.
He said foreign countries are also responsible to some extent in this regard, saying Switzerland does not give them information on who is depositing money in their banks.
Dr Momen said that western countries talk about transparency but they do not provide information, if sought. " They follow double standards," he observed
The Foreign Minister said it is fine if anybody takes money legally abroad. He asserted that the government can bring the illegal money back under law.
Dr Momen said they urge those who took the money abroad to invest it in Bangladesh.

.


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
Noise pollution is a silent killer: Environmentalists  
21 C-19 deaths, 2111 fresh cases in a day
Blow to Trump as Michiganâ€™s largest county unanimously certifies Bidenâ€™s win
Ex-Gazipur mayor  Mannan jailed for one year 
Doctors, staff protest arrest of NIMH director
120 BNP men get anticipatory bail in bus torching cases
BD gets $256.5m from Green Climate Fund
UN pulls $100m from emergency fund in bid to avert famines


Latest News
Govt officials outnumber politicians in siphoning off money abroad: FM
DU student rape case verdict Thursday
German company to relocate factory from Poland to Bangladesh
US ends Boeing 737 MAX flight ban
Power supply restored to Sylhet after 31 hours
New Zealand Police introduce hijab to uniform
BNP practices anarchy, politics of killing: Quader
Santa candles get masked up in Greece in COVID-19 surge
Experts fear sharp rise in Covid-19 cases in winter: PM
Salah returns second positive Covid test
Most Read News
Bolivia: Chronicle of a coup overturned
Human chain demands for rebuilding Mâ€™sing school
Torching buses in Dhaka: 120 BNP men get bail
Two held with hemp in Kurigram
Controversial persons, intruders get posts in Juba League new committee
Home Minister tests COVID-19 negative for 4th time
Gold bars weighing 5cr seized at Dhaka airport
21 COVID deaths, 2,111 cases in 24 hrs
Power outage hits Sylhet
Violence and politics in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft