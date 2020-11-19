Schools, colleges to charge students only tuition fees

The Department of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) has instructed the authorities of private schools and colleges not to collect any extra money from students except tuition fees.

This means that no fee will be charged for tiffin, re-admission, library, science lab, magazine, development or assignments.

DSHE issued a directive in this regard in a notification on Wednesday afternoon.

The authorities concerned considered the overall issue and decided that private schools and colleges under the Department of Secondary and Higher Education (MPO and non-MPO) will charge only tuition fees from the students.

Except for the tuition fees, no fees will be charged for assignments, tiffins, re-admission, libraries, science laboratories, magazines and development. If someone or any institution has already collected the money on the mentioned heads then they will have to refund it or adjust it with the tuition fees.

In addition, if any other fee is collected, it will be refunded in the same way or it will be adjusted with the tuition fees.

DSHE also called for 'special consideration' in the collection of tuition fees for the children of parents whose incomes have fallen or who have lost their jobs during the epidemic.

The department further said if a parent is in dire financial straits, the issue of tuition fees for his /her child will be given special consideration by the institution authorities.

At the same time, all concerned have been advised to take care so that the educational life of any student is not disrupted for any reason.

DSHE also said if the Covid-19 situation does not get back to normal by the beginning of 2021, educational institutions will not be able to collect money from students in the name of the mentioned fees. In other words, the money that cannot be spent for the students in the specific sector, the money will not be taken by the educational institution.

