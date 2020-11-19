Video
JS Passes Bill

BERC can change power tariff more than once a year

Published : Thursday, 19 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66

The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was passed in Parliament on Wednesday to empower the BERC to make any change in tariff more than one time per financial year.
The existing law permits BERC to make any change in tariff once in per financial year.
State minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid moved the Bill in the House and it was passed by voice vote.
The Bill said that prices of energy changes in the international market
continuously and the government needs to adjust the prices in the local market accordingly. And that's why the amendment was proposed.     -UNB


