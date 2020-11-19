Video
Aman prices all time high

Fear of volatile post-harvest period: CAB pushes for import duty cut

Published : Thursday, 19 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Business Correspondent

A woman winnowing paddy as harvesting aman paddy begins with high hopes of getting a better price this season. The photo was taken from Dhunat in Bogura on Wednesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Prices of Aman paddy and milled rice are showing phenomenally up during the early harvesting season to raise growing concern among buyers about a volatile post harvest period.
Trading circle fear that Aman production may suffer setback this year unless it proves otherwise due to floods. Millers, traders and stockists are therefore buying paddy at higher price from market fearing a partially failed crop season.
Proprietor of Olima Traders in Nilphamari Sadar, said new Swarna paddy is now selling at Tk 1,040-1,080 a maund as against Tk 600-700 a maund last year. He said farmers are happy with the price, but consumers fear a
market going beyond control.
It is the record price of paddy during any Aman harvesting season he experienced during his 25-year rice trading career. Farmers and seasonal stockists are preserving paddy, expecting good profit amid  decline in production.
Contacted, Secretary of Bangladesh Auto Major Husking Mill Owners Association K M Layek Ali said prices of paddy have reached an all-time high at the beginning of this harvest season.
Swarna started selling at Tk 1,000 and above a maund in early this seasons as against Tk 680-700 a maund last year. Production of Aman might witness a decline, he said due to flooding this year, and the apprehension has caused the surge in prices of the staple, he noted.
Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) Secretary Humayun Kabir Bhuiyan termed the high prices of rice as abnormal during the early harvesting season.
He said the government should ease hurdles on the way to imports, lest  rice production declines in real terms. The government should review the existing 62 per cent duty on rice import to tackle any possible fall in production and market supply, he opined.
Prices of rice are showing rising trend thus at the beginning of Aman harvest across the country. Aman is the second-largest crop after Boro plantation.
Even at this time of new harvesting coarse rice like Swarna, BR-11 and hybrids sell on Wednesday at Tk 46-52 a kg in retail markets in the capital, and at Tk 44-46 at mill-gates, trading sources said.
Prices of medium and fine quality rice like Miniket and Brridhan-28 also increased further by Tk 2.0-3.0 a kg in the last two weeks to sell between Tk 62-Tk 72 a kg at retailers' level.
Prices of medium quality rice - Brridhan-28 and Kajol Lota - also witnessed a rise by Tk 2.0-3.0 per kg selling at Tk 54-56 at retailers' markets yesterday.
The prices of rice are increasing even now at a time when harvesting season has just begins.
Agri-economist and value chain expert Prof Golam Hafeez Kennedy said Aman is the major source for coarse rice. If its prices don't decline prices of fine and medium quality rice would not fall as well.
He said rice market is going to be a cause of big concern from the beginning of Aman harvesting season, it must be under close watch.


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
